Bengaluru road rage: BMTC bus staff and biker clash on busy road, disrupt traffic

A road rage incident at the Konanakunte Signal on Kanakapura Road in Namma Bengaluru created traffic chaos after a heated altercation between a Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) bus driver-conductor and a biker. The confrontation reportedly started after the biker accused the bus driver of running a red light. (Also read: Road rage gone wrong: Woman body slammed on icy road after punching driver. Watch) The incident took place on Konanakunte Signal, Bengaluru. (X/@Gharkakalesh)

A video of the incident surfaced on X, showing vehicles, including two-wheelers and autos, stuck in traffic while the BMTC conductor argued with the biker on the busy street, causing further disruption.

Reportedly, confrontation escalated after the bus allegedly crossed the intersection despite the signal turning red. The biker confronted the driver, leading to a verbal spat involving the conductor.

Many users flooded the comments section after the video went viral. One user remarked, “Kalesh is a new normal in Karnataka … get at least one a day.” Another countered, defending the biker’s version, saying, “Context. According to the video, galti bus ki hai. Signal chodne ke baad bhi wo aagaya tha. Usne signal jump kiya tha bus wale ne.”

In another road rage incident in Bengaluru, captured on a dashcam in Koramangala, two men on a two-wheeler confronted a cab during heavy traffic, escalating into an act of vandalism.

The video, recorded a few days ago and shared on X (formerly Twitter), showed one man approaching the cab driver’s side and attempting to open the door. Meanwhile, the other man climbed onto the car’s bonnet and forcefully kicked the windshield in an apparent attempt to damage it.

The cause of the confrontation remained unclear, but the dramatic footage sparked concerns about increasing incidents of road rage in the city

