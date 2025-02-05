Ludhiana: Miscreants stab father-son duo in road rage, 8 booked

Panic gripped the area after a man and aides on Sunday allegedly assaulted a 45-year-old man and his son in a road rage incident at Jeeto Market, officials said. Ludhiana police said the accused were booked on charges of attempted murder (Representational image)

Police said the accused were booked on charges of attempted murder. Police said the victims, Rajinder Kumar from Satguru Nagar and his 20-year-old son Rajat Kumar, sustained serious injuries in the attack. The Daba police identified one of the accused as Karan and said seven of his aides are yet to be identified.

According to the police, the victims were returning home on a motorcycle when a scooter rider blocked their path near Bala Ji Mandir. Kumar said he asked the scooter rider to drive carefully, but the situation escalated. He alleged the enraged scooter rider called his associates, who came armed with sharp-edged weapons.

Kumar said the group then assaulted them, brutally hacking and beating the duo.

Passersby rushed the victims to the local civil hospital, where Rajinder Singh is still under treatment.

Assistant sub-inspector (ASI), investigating officer, Gamdoor Singh said the first-information report (FIR) was registered under sections 109 (attempt to murder), 115(2) (voluntarily causing hurt ), 118 (1) (act of causing hurt with dangerous weapons or substances), 191 (3) (rioting), 190 (every member of an unlawful assembly guilty of crime committed by a member of the assembly) and 351 (2) (criminal intimidation) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

The ASI added that police are working to arrest the suspects, who are at large.