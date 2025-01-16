Road rage gone wrong: Woman body slammed on icy road after punching driver. Watch

A viral video showed a woman being body slammed by a fellow traveller on an icy road in Ohio after she taunted him and punched him in a bizarre case of road rage. The man swiftly turns around and hit her back then picks her up and slams her hard on the icy road and leaves with his car.(X/@JLee2028)

The woman, identified as Katreena Aiken, 36, was seen screaming and hurling abuses at the driver of a red sedan driving behind her for being too close to her car. Seeing her yelling, a man in pajamas steps out of the car to talk to her.

A video captured the confrontation between the two. "Let's go, get out of the f*****g car,' she continues to scream at the driver even after the man steps out to talk.

The man tells her not to touch the car. "I didn't touch your f*****g car. My man's right f*****g there. Come and put your f*****g hands on me," she said walking up to him.

The man turns around and tries to walk away but this only enraged Aiken further and she landed a punch on the side of his face unprovoked.

The man swiftly turns around and hits her back then picks her up and slams her hard on the icy road and leaves with his car.

Aiken is seen lying on the road for a while and moaning in pain. She gradually gets up and hobbles away to her car.

To add insult to injury, another man walks up to her and asks her, "'Why you jumping out of the car on people?" He tells her to get in her car and get home.

After the shameful defeat, Aiken voluntarily identified herself as the 'Karen' seen in the video on a Facebook group and indicated that she was apologetic about her behaviour.

When questioned if she learnt a lesson, she wrote, "Sure did! Hopefully we all learned a lesson! Ifktr [I know that's right]"