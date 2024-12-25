Road rage caught on cam: Truck's reckless manoeuvre sends biker tumbling on mountain road

A heart-stopping moment of road rage was captured on camera, showing a truck's aggressive manoeuvre forcing a biker to fall on a mountainous road. The biker narrowly escaped tragedy with no significant damage or injuries reported. The biker narrowly escaped tragedy. (X/@Gharkakalesh)

The shocking video, captioned "road rage between bike and truck," quickly gained traction online, amassing over 600k views shortly after being shared on X (formerly Twitter).

The footage shows three bikes navigating a narrow, winding road, typical of mountainous terrain. At a sharp, blind turn, a truck abruptly appears, taking an aggressive approach and forcing one of the bikes to fall. The truck's forceful manoeuvre, pushing ahead despite the bike on the ground, has left viewers outraged.

Take a look at the video:

The video sparked heated discussions online, with many criticising the truck driver's recklessness. Many took to social media to express their outrage, with comments such as "Truck was totally on the wrong side at the curve!! Truck fault" and "Truck driver's fault."

A user argued, “This is DEFINITELY THE BIKERS FAULT. I'll explain:; Fully loaded truck probably weighing > 50 tons(just a guess) going uphill in a steep U turn needs a big turning radius (that's y truck is in the opposite lane) & cannot afford to stop or lose momentum that is why the truck did not stop. Riders going down hill i.e.these idiot bikers should be aware of this & let the vehicles going uphill pass first, especially a fully loaded truck. Instead these imbeciles recklessly went downhill causing this incident. The trucker did the right thing by not stopping. If he would have stopped, he wouldn't have been able to move forward in a steep uphill U turn, probably would have caused a bigger incident.”

It is essential to note that the location and timing of the video have not been verified. The origin and context of the footage remain unclear.

