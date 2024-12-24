Woman dresses as witch, paraglides with broomstick: 'Harry Potter vibes at new heights'

The Harry Potter film series, inspired by JK Rowling’s globally acclaimed novels, has become much more than a cinematic phenomenon—it’s a cultural movement. Potterheads across the world continue to engage in creative ways to express their love for the wizarding world. Recently, a woman has taken fandom to new heights, literally, by paragliding dressed as a witch and riding a broomstick. A woman paraglided in a witch costume with a broomstick, grabbing attention online.(Instagram/flyhellodidi)

The ‘witch’ who took to the skies

Wandi Wang, known as ‘Hello Didi’ on Instagram, shared her gravity-defying adventure on social media, leaving users spellbound. Dressed in a spooky witch costume complete with a broomstick, Wang’s look transported viewers straight into the magical world of Hogwarts. Her unique take on paragliding has drawn comparisons to Harry Potter’s iconic Quidditch scenes.

In the viral video, Wang confidently glides through the air, broomstick in hand, and playfully declares: “Today, I’m going to make all the ski resort pros take notice of me.” With a laugh, she adds, “I know I can’t out-ski them, but I can sure reduce dimensionality. Hahaha, I’ll just fly right down!”

Watch the clip here:

The video has already amassed over 23,000 views, captivating users with her daring stunt and imaginative costume.

Fans bewitched by Wang’s adventure

Social media users have flooded the comments section with praise and astonishment. One user expressed their admiration, writing, “I love you, Didi. I one day wish to share a flight with you!” Another added, “At first, I thought this was a Red Bull performance.”

The video’s quirky charm even prompted one fan to quip, “Are you flying on a broomstick while eating a pizza?” Others marvelled at her bravery, with comments like, “You’re the coolest!” and “Coolest thing ever.”

Some also noticed the cold conditions Wang endured. “So cute, but no gloves—you must have been freezing,” a viewer remarked. Despite these concerns, the consensus was overwhelmingly positive, with users enchanted by her creative take on paragliding.