Rare first edition of Harry Potter book fetches over 38 lakh at UK auction

A rare first edition of Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone, originally bought for a mere £10 (around ₹1,068) in 1997, has fetched an astonishing £36,000 (over ₹38 lakh) at auction. The sale, which took place on Wednesday in Lichfield, Staffordshire, saw the final bid reach £45,000 (approximately ₹50 lakh), including the buyer’s premium. According to BBC News, the book is one of just 500 hardback copies printed during the initial print run, making it an incredibly sought-after collector's item. A rare first edition of Harry Potter sold for £36,000, bought for £10 in 1997. (X)

From family cupboard to auction block

The book, purchased by Christine McCulloch in Stratford-upon-Avon, was bought for her son, Adam. At the time, neither Christine nor Adam realised the future value of the book, which had been stored in a cupboard at their family home in Chesterfield for years. It wasn’t until the COVID-19 lockdown in 2020, when Adam saw other stories about first edition Harry Potter books, that they realised the potential worth of the copy.

Speaking to BBC News, Adam, from Tansley, Derbyshire, shared the excitement of having the book verified as a valuable first edition. “Once we got it verified, it was a bit of a pinch yourself moment,” Adam said. “In some ways, I think having that bit of a story around it, with tea stains and a folded-over corner, adds to the magic.”

A special memory of a first purchase

Reflecting on the day she bought the book, Christine recalled, “We went in [the bookshop], bought it for £10. Adam really loved the book, and it started this fascination, as with so many children all over the world now.” The sale is a testament to the lasting appeal of J.K. Rowling’s Harry Potter series, which continues to captivate readers worldwide.

Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone was first published in the UK in 1997, introducing readers to the wizarding world of Harry Potter, Hermione Granger, and Ron Weasley at Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry. Since its release, the book has become a cultural phenomenon, with early editions now commanding eye-watering prices at auctions.