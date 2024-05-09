 UK Pokémon fan’s rare card collection from 1990s to 2000s sells for over ₹57 lakh in auction | Trending - Hindustan Times
Thursday, May 09, 2024
New Delhi
UK Pokémon fan’s rare card collection from 1990s to 2000s sells for over 57 lakh in auction

ByArfa Javaid
May 09, 2024 05:41 PM IST

The Pokémon card collection went under the hammer at The Lichfield Auction Centre in Staffordshire.

A Pokémon fan from United Kingdom’s Nottinghamshire collected all the cards from the animated series from the late 1990s to the early 2000s. His collection has now become ultra-rare and has fetched more than £55,000 (approximately over 57 lakh) in auction.

The card collection owned by a UK Pokémon that was sold for over <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>57 lakh in auction. (Facebook/@RichardWintertonAuctioneers)
The card collection owned by a UK Pokémon that was sold for over 57 lakh in auction. (Facebook/@RichardWintertonAuctioneers)

As per a report by BBC, a collection of 2,407 cards was sold which included ten complete sets of cards and five master sets of cards that contained every variant of every card. Additionally, another lot of the collection included 16 promotional oversized versions of cards called Pokémon Box Toppers.

Ahead of the auction, Auctioneer Richard Winterton said that the collection would fetch £25,000 (approximately over 26 lakh), but it was sold at more than double that price due to its rarity. “Some of these cards are so sought after that collectors would potentially acquire the whole set just to secure that one card. This remains a seriously hot market internationally,” he said.

The collection was auctioned at The Lichfield Auction Centre in Staffordshire. A video of the auction was posted by Richard Winterton Auctioneers on Facebook. The bidding started at £10,000 (approximately over 10,000), and the collection was eventually sold for over £55,000 ( 57 lakh).

Watch the video of the auction here:

Earlier, the same auction house sold rare Pokémon cards for £200,000 (approximately over 2 million). Those cards were collected by Gordon White, a father-of-two from Livingston in West Lothian, Scotland.

The collection of thousands of TCG cards, consisting of over 100 complete sets ranging from the Base Set to Legendary Treasures, sealed booster boxes, first editions, promotional cards, and cards featuring rare errors, was catalogued across 137 lots. The collection also included super-rare cards given to staff during Pokémon world championships, as well as Top 16 and Top 32 cards awarded to players who made it to those stages.

