Total solar eclipse 2024 gets a Pokemon Nintendo 3DS twist. Viral simulation video

A Pokémon Nintendo 3DS enthusiast has used their passion for the popular gaming console to create a simple and lucid simulation to help people understand what the total solar eclipse is all about. The gaming fan made a virtual representation of the upcoming celestial event using the sun and the moon cartridges from Pokemon Nintendo 3DS. Total solar eclipse 2024: The Pokeman version has over 3.5 million views on X. (X/@FTW_Arts)

During the total solar eclipse, scheduled for Monday, April 8, the moon will completely obscure the sun's light for up to a few minutes, along what is being called the “path of totality”.

"For those that are going to miss the eclipse on Monday, I have created a simulation of what the eclipse will look like along the path of totality," the user behind X (formerly Twitter) account @FTW_Arts wrote on the platform, sharing a 14-second video of the Pokemon-themed explainer on the total solar eclipse.

The Pokemon fan hovered the moon cartridge over the sun cartridge to illustrate the total eclipsing of the sun by the moon during the rare event.

Watch the video here:

Total solar eclipse time, date, location

The solar eclipse will be visible at 2:07 pm ET (1807 GMT) on April 8, when the moon's shadow will land on Mexico's Pacific coast.

This year's path of totality is 185 kilometers wide and home to nearly 32 million Americans, with an additional 150 million living less than 200 miles from the strip. Those further away can still enjoy a partial eclipse, or follow a webcast provided by US space agency NASA.

The next total solar eclipse that can be seen from a large part of North America won't come around until 2044.

The total solar eclipse will not be visible in India.

How to watch total solar eclipse online?

Though the celestial event will not be visible to people in India, you can watch it live, thanks to NASA's live-streaming of the phenomenon. The premier US space agency will stream telescope views of the sun and on NASA TV starting at 1 pm EDT (10:30 pm IST) on Monday, as the total eclipse moves across North America.

For three hours, from 1 pm to 4 pm EDT (10:30 pm to 1:30 am IST), NASA will share conversations with experts and provide telescope views of the eclipse from several sites along the eclipse path. Viewers can also send questions in the chat using the hashtag, #askNASA, for a chance to have them answered live.