 Total solar eclipse 2024 gets a Pokemon Nintendo 3DS twist. Viral simulation video | Trending - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game

Total solar eclipse 2024 gets a Pokemon Nintendo 3DS twist. Viral simulation video

ByHT Trending Desk
Apr 08, 2024 10:36 AM IST

Total solar eclipse 2024 will be visible in large parts of North America. A Pokeman fan created a simulation of what the celestial event will look like.

A Pokémon Nintendo 3DS enthusiast has used their passion for the popular gaming console to create a simple and lucid simulation to help people understand what the total solar eclipse is all about. The gaming fan made a virtual representation of the upcoming celestial event using the sun and the moon cartridges from Pokemon Nintendo 3DS.

Total solar eclipse 2024: The Pokeman version has over 3.5 million views on X. (X/@FTW_Arts)
Total solar eclipse 2024: The Pokeman version has over 3.5 million views on X. (X/@FTW_Arts)

During the total solar eclipse, scheduled for Monday, April 8, the moon will completely obscure the sun's light for up to a few minutes, along what is being called the “path of totality”.

Unlock exclusive access to the story of India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now!

"For those that are going to miss the eclipse on Monday, I have created a simulation of what the eclipse will look like along the path of totality," the user behind X (formerly Twitter) account @FTW_Arts wrote on the platform, sharing a 14-second video of the Pokemon-themed explainer on the total solar eclipse.

The Pokemon fan hovered the moon cartridge over the sun cartridge to illustrate the total eclipsing of the sun by the moon during the rare event.

Watch the video here:

Total solar eclipse time, date, location

The solar eclipse will be visible at 2:07 pm ET (1807 GMT) on April 8, when the moon's shadow will land on Mexico's Pacific coast.

This year's path of totality is 185 kilometers wide and home to nearly 32 million Americans, with an additional 150 million living less than 200 miles from the strip. Those further away can still enjoy a partial eclipse, or follow a webcast provided by US space agency NASA.

Also Read: Google joins total solar eclipse 2024 mania with a special animation. Seen the video yet?

The next total solar eclipse that can be seen from a large part of North America won't come around until 2044.

The total solar eclipse will not be visible in India.

How to watch total solar eclipse online?

Though the celestial event will not be visible to people in India, you can watch it live, thanks to NASA's live-streaming of the phenomenon. The premier US space agency will stream telescope views of the sun and on NASA TV starting at 1 pm EDT (10:30 pm IST) on Monday, as the total eclipse moves across North America.

For three hours, from 1 pm to 4 pm EDT (10:30 pm to 1:30 am IST), NASA will share conversations with experts and provide telescope views of the eclipse from several sites along the eclipse path. Viewers can also send questions in the chat using the hashtag, #askNASA, for a chance to have them answered live.

Unveiling 'Elections 2024: The Big Picture', a fresh segment in HT's talk show 'The Interview with Kumkum Chadha', where leaders across the political spectrum discuss the upcoming general elections. Watch Now!

Get Latest Updates on Trending News Viral Video, Photos from India and around the world
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Trending / Total solar eclipse 2024 gets a Pokemon Nintendo 3DS twist. Viral simulation video
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, April 08, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On