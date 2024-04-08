Google joins total solar eclipse 2024 mania with a special animation. Seen the video yet?

Google marked the total solar eclipse with a special animation. During the total solar eclipse that will take place on Monday, April 8, the sun will briefly get completely cloaked by the moon, creating a moment of complete darkness in several countries. Total solar eclipse 2024, visible mainly in North America, prompted Google to come up with a special animation. (REUTERS)

How to check Google's special animation on solar eclipse?

When a user types the search term “solar eclipse” on Google, a pop-up depicting an eclipsed sun appears on the screen before the search shows the results.

A total eclipse happens when the moon lines up perfectly between earth and the sun, blotting out the sunlight.

Eclipse mania sweeps US

The eclipse will be visible to nearly 32 million people across 15 states in the United States before it moves to Canada in just under 30 minutes. The path of totality of the solar eclipse is 185 kilometers. An additional 150 million living less than 200 miles from the strip can also see the celestial event. Those further away can still enjoy a partial eclipse, or follow a webcast provided by US space agency NASA.

Ahead of the rare total solar eclipse, people in the US have organised festivals, viewing parties and even a mass wedding along the eclipse “path of totality”.

Many schools along the path will be closed or letting students out early.

Several airlines have advertised flights scheduled to pass under the eclipse, while Delta has even planned two special trips along the path of totality.

Residents in the southern and central US are hoping that the rain clouds don't play spoilsport during the eclipse.

The next total solar eclipse that can be seen from a large part of North America won't come around until 2044.

NASA will launch a trio of sounding rockets before, during and just after the eclipse to study changes caused by the sudden darkness to the ionosphere, an upper layer of the atmosphere important for long-distance radio communication.

ISRO to study total solar eclipse

India's solar probe Aditya L1 will track the behaviour and rays of the Sun on Monday, April 8, during the total solar eclipse. Aditya L1, which is the Indian Space Research Organisation's (ISRO) first solar mission, is in a position to track the Sun during the total solar eclipse. This will help the ISRO further study the chromosphere and corona of the star.