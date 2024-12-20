‘Treated like a terrorist’: BJP's CT Ravi after bail in derogatory remarks case

BJP MLC CT Ravi was granted interim bail on Friday by the Karnataka high court after he was arrested in connection with a 'derogatory' remarks case filed by minister Lakshmi Hebbalkar. He said he was treated like a terrorist. BJP leader C. T. Ravi, arrested over his controversial remarks towards Karnataka Minister Lakshmi Hebbalkar, being produced in a court in Belagavi (PTI)

"Our custodian (chairman) clearly said it was a false case filed against me and they treated me like a terrorist, let them introspect what they have done. I'm not doing well as I didn't eat properly last night and in the morning," he said.

He also said that though he was arrested without proof, the high court by awarding him bail had sent a clear message that everyone must follow the law.

A single-judge bench, headed by Justice MG Uma, issued an interim order for his release on Friday. Earlier that day, the BJP leader was produced in front of a people's representative court in Bengaluru.

MLC Ravi accused the Congress-led Siddaramaiah government of acting like “dictators” following his arrest.

"They (state government) have acted like dictators, there is a full stop to everything, dictatorship will not last long," he said after his arrest.

Former Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai responded to the case and said that there was a “police raj” in Karnataka that had led to misuse of the law.

“When there was a slogan Pakistan zindabad, they never arrested anybody, they took time for the FCL report for 2 months and then made the arrest. Here, no procedure has been done. Investigation must be done and truth must come out and then action must be taken,” he said.

CT Ravi also filed a counter-complaint at the Khanapur police station in Belagavi, accusing Congress leaders Lakshmi Hebbalkar, Chamaraja Hattiholi, DK Shivakumar, Saddam, and others of an attempt to murder him.

The BJP MLC remains suspended from the legislative council following his arrest over the alleged remarks against minister Hebbalkar.

On Thursday, minister Laxmi Hebbalkar had filed a complaint with the police and the chairman of the legislative council that during an altercation over remarks made by union home minister Amit Shah about Babasaheb Ambedkar, CT Ravi had used a derogatory remark against her.