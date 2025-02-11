Bengaluru restaurant lets you dine inside airplane, with boarding passes for seat reservations. Watch

A new restaurant on Bannerghatta Road, Bengaluru, is grabbing attention for its unique dining experience—inside a real airplane. Early visitors have shared mixed reviews about the experience.(X/@sriharikaranth)

‘Tiger Aero Restaurant’ allows customers to step into an actual aircraft, with seating arrangements mimicking an in-flight experience. Adding to the theme, diners receive boarding passes for seat reservations, making the visit even more immersive.

(Also Read: Bengaluru residents call for 'metro boycott' amid steep fare hike by BMRCL)

Check out the restaurant here:

How did X users react?

However, early visitors have shared mixed reviews about the experience. While the concept has intrigued many, some diners feel the food and service leave room for improvement.

One visitor shared their thoughts, saying, “The menu at Tiger Aero Restaurant was very limited, and the food was average. However, it’s a great place for kids to experience the inside of an airplane. The concept is unique and interesting.”

(Also Read: Siddaramaiah-led Karnataka government sends microfinance ordinance back to Governor with explanations)

Another customer mentioned the long waiting times and slow service, noting, “It’s quite crowded, and the service is a little slower than usual. The food was below average, but maybe with time, things will improve. It’s new for the business owner too.”

Despite the criticisms, the novelty factor remains a major draw. Some diners have compared the experience to modern airline dining, where in-flight meals often come at an additional cost. One visitor humorously remarked, “In this age where airlines don’t serve food with tickets and charge extra, here’s a place where you board a plane that never takes off, just to have a meal.”

Other visitors also weighed in with their opinions. One diner noted, “The interior is well maintained in its present condition, unlike some aeroplane restaurants in Delhi, which are in bad shape now.” Another commented on the seating, saying, “With that much legroom, you can’t really call it an ‘experience inside an aeroplane.’”

(Also Read: Ed Sheeran’s street performance halted due to crowd concerns, says Karnataka Home Minister)