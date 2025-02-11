Bengaluru waiter arrested after 14 years for friend’s murder, tracked down through gas connection: Report

A 34-year-old waiter, who had been evading arrest for nearly 14 years after allegedly murdering his friend, was finally tracked down and arrested by the RT Nagar police in Bengaluru. Now in police custody, the accused will face trial for the crime he committed over a decade ago.(HT_PRINT)

He was arrested after a gas agency connection was linked to his family, The New Indian Express reported.

According to the report, the accused, R John, had been living under the radar, moving between cities to avoid getting caught. After the crime, he initially relocated to Tirupati, where he worked as a waiter for six years. Later, he moved to Hoskote, taking up jobs in local hotels for over seven years.

The case dates back to August 22, 2011, when John and his associates allegedly murdered 20-year-old Chetan in Bengaluru’s Ganganagar area. Investigators believe the killing was an act of revenge stemming from a long-standing dispute, the report added.

Following the incident, three of John’s accomplices, Chaati Raja, Arun, and Manikanta, were arrested. However, John managed to escape and remained at large. Over the years, Arun passed away, while Raja, after securing bail, disappeared again, leading to a fresh arrest warrant against him.

Breakthrough

As per the publication, the breakthrough in the case came when police, while investigating Raja’s whereabouts, renewed their search for John. Their biggest lead was his parents, who were residing in Vyalikaval.

Despite multiple inquiries, the family refused to disclose any information. Investigators then turned to digital trails, checking if any government records or services were linked to John’s family. Their search led them to a gas agency connection registered under a family member’s Aadhaar card.

By tracking contact details from the agency, officers discovered that John’s family had ties to Andhra Pradesh. A team was sent to AP, where locals revealed that John had quietly moved back to Bengaluru a year ago.

Even though he wasn’t living with his family, the accused maintained regular contact with them, which ultimately led to his arrest. Now in police custody, John will face trial for the crime he committed over a decade ago, bringing an end to his 14-year-long run from the law.

