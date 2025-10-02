Gastroenterologist reveals the one food a 117-year-old woman ate three times a day

A US-born Spanish woman, Maria Branyas Morer, died in August 2024 at age 117 years and 168 days, shortly after becoming the world’s oldest living person. In a September 24 paper published in the journal Cell Reports Medicine, researchers studied Branyas’ blood, saliva, urine, stool, and genome. Maria Branyas Morera lived to be 117 years old. (Wikipedia)

Also Read | AIIMS-trained doctor shares ‘8 snacks to have instead of Coke and Pepsi to avoid liver damage’

While she never smoked, drank alcohol, worked until she could not, lived in the countryside, did moderate exercise, and had a Mediterranean-style diet that included olive oil, there was one common food that was slightly unusual about Branyas’ lifestyle. She ate yoghurt three servings a day.

Yoghurt: The recipe for longevity

In a post shared on October 2, Dr Joseph Salhab highlighted her consumption of yoghurt and revealed why it may be one of the best longevity supplements.

He wrote, “Yoghurt is linked to a lower risk of colon cancer and colon polyps, stronger and healthier gut bacteria, better immunity, and reduced risk of chronic disease.” Let's find out how yoghurt is linked to longevity:

The gastroenterologist explained, “This lady lived to 117 years old, and scientists were intrigued by one food that she ate three times a day. Yoghurt. Now, yoghurt isn't some magic pill that's going to make you live forever, but studies show that it's one of the most protective foods that you can eat.”

A healthy gut means a lower risk of chronic disease

How so? According to the gastroenterologist, people who eat yoghurt regularly have a lower risk of colon cancer and colon polyps. Moreover, consuming yoghurt helps make your gut bacteria healthier and stronger.

The expert noted that a healthier and stronger gut is associated with improved immunity and a lower risk of chronic disease. “As a doctor, this is one food that I never skip eating every single day. I pair it with chia seeds, honey, dark chocolate, and even fresh fruit,” he added.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.