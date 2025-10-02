Dentist says these foods cause the most cavities: Avoid flavoured yoghurt, ketchup and carbonated drinks

When we think of cavities, most of us blame sweets. While that is partially true, the picture is actually bigger. Cavities, or dental caries, are caused by bacteria in the mouth that feast and grow on the sugars in our food, producing acids that erode tooth enamel over time. The type of food, frequency of eating and your oral health care routine are important influences in the development of cavities. Avoid certain foods that increase the risk of cavities, says dentist Dr Dheeraj Setia. Avoid foods that increase your risk of oral cavities.(Freepik)

What foods cause cavities?

While all foods impact oral health in some way or another, you should particularly be cautious about consuming these foods and drinks:

1. Sticky and sugary foods

These are the usual suspects and top the list of culprits. "Chocolates, candies, caramels and even dried fruits like raisins can cling to teeth for long periods, creating opportunities for bacteria to grow," Dr Setia, Founder of The Dental Roots, tells Health Shots.

2. Refined and processed foods

Refined and highly processed foods like bread, chips and biscuits quickly break down into sugars, And fuel the harmful process.

3. Sweetened beverages

"Carbonated drinks, packaged juices, sports drinks and even some 'health' drinks often have high sugar content and low pH level making them doubly dangerous, bathing teeth in sugar and eroding tooth enamel with acid, explains Dr Setia. Frequent sipping throughout the day increases the damage.

4. Others

Not all problem foods are sweet. Flavoured yogurts, ketchup, energy bars and even some breakfast cereals can be deceptively high in added sugars. Sauces and condiments that seem harmless may also contribute to acid production in the mouth. So read the labels carefully for 'hidden sugars' before you consume them, warns the dentist.

What are the best foods for oral health?

According to Dr Setia, consuming crunchy fruits and vegetables like apples, cucumbers and carrots help stimulate saliva flow and naturally cleanse the teeth. Even dairy products like cheese and plain yogurt provide calcium and phosphates that strengthen enamel. Nuts, wholegrains and plenty of water also contribute to better oral health.

How you eat food matters

It’s not just what you eat but how you eat. The doctor outlines certain habits that may impact oral health:

Consuming sweets as a part of a main meal rather than snacking frequently minimizes the time your teeth are exposed to acids.

Pairing acidic or sugary foods with water or fibrous fruits can help reduce their impact.

Daily brushing with fluoride toothpaste, flossing and regular dental visits, remain your strongest defense.

Don't miss dental checkups

Doctors encourage patients to schedule routine checkups, not just for cavity prevention but also to catch early signs of gum disease, misalignment or other oral health concerns.