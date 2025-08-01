Dentist says missing 3 things while brushing teeth is harming your oral health: ‘Not cleaning wisdom teeth with…’

Your oral health is a contributing factor to your overall wellbeing. A compromised oral hygiene can affect your heart health, diabetic levels, and even dementia risk. Therefore, you should always brush your teeth twice a day. There are several mistakes we make with our oral health, and one of them is missing areas while brushing our teeth. (Unsplash)

But just brushing is not enough. There are several mistakes we make with our oral health, and one of them is missing areas while brushing our teeth. In a post shared on February 19, Dr Surina Sehgal, a general dentist, who often posts videos on dental hygiene, talked about the 3 mistakes we often make with oral health.

3 oral health mistakes to avoid

Sharing the 3 mistakes, Dr Surina said, “Here are three areas you are probably missing when brushing your teeth…I'm a dentist. I'm going to tell you how to improve your oral health. It’s so common to make these mistakes, but these could cost you.” Let's find out what these mistakes are:

1. Not brushing between the tooth and the gum line:

It is one of the key mistakes people make. Per the dentist, most people just brush their teeth, not their gums. She stressed that the junction between your gum and your tooth should not be ignored. Why? To prevent plaque buildup there. According to the expert, our gums are a moist, lovely environment where bacteria thrive. It must be removed twice a day.

2. Not cleaning the tongue daily:

If you avoid cleaning your tongue daily, you should know that plaque builds up there, too, not just on your teeth. Not cleaning your tongue can also build up bacteria and yeast, contributing to bad breath.

3. Not cleaning wisdom teeth with a separate brush:

According to Dr Surina, cleaning your wisdom teeth with a separate brush is ‘so important’, especially if you have partially erupted wisdom teeth. She suggested doing this twice daily. “Make sure to use a single tufted brush to clean underneath that gum flap to prevent food, plaque, and bacteria from sitting there for a long time,” she advised.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.