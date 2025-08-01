Justin Timberlake diagnosed with Lyme disease: Symptoms, causes and all you need to know about tick-borne disease

After wrapping up his Forget Tomorrow world tour in Turkey on July 30, Justin Timberlake revealed he has been diagnosed with Lyme disease. The singer shared the health update in an emotional post on Instagram. Lyme disease is a tick-borne infection caused by the bacterium known as Borrelia burgdorferi. (Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

In a post shared on July 31, the singer reflected on his 30-year-long career and the gruelling times he spent preparing for the tour, confessing that he has been battling some health issues and was diagnosed with Lyme disease.

Justin Timberlake's Lyme disease diagnosis

In the Instagram post, the singer wrote, “If you’ve experienced this disease or know someone who has — then you’re aware: living with this can be relentlessly debilitating, both mentally and physically. When I first got the diagnosis, I was shocked for sure…I could understand why I would be onstage and in a massive amount of nerve pain or just feeling crazy fatigue or sickness.”

What is Lyme disease?

A tick-borne infection caused by the bacterium known as Borrelia burgdorferi, living with Lyme disease can be debilitating. Named after the town of Lyme, Connecticut, where it was first identified in children in 1976, it primarily affects the skin, nervous system, heart and joints.

Symptoms and causes

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Santosh Aggarwal, senior consultant, internal medicine at Marengo Asia Hospitals, Faridabad, stated that the disease is primarily transmitted to humans through the bite of black-legged ticks (also known as deer ticks) that carry the Borrelia bacteria. These ticks are commonly found in wooded or grassy areas, and they can latch onto humans and animals, transmitting the bacteria during their feeding process.

Depending on the stage of infection, the symptoms of Lyme disease can vary. Moreover, it can also mimic other illnesses, making it challenging to diagnose. Dr Aggarwal revealed that it generally progresses in 3 stages:

1. Early localised stage: Lyme disease usually occurs within 3 to 32 days after a tick bite. Early symptoms may include:

A painful red, circular rash with a clear centre (erythema migraines). The rash can expand over time, resembling a bull's-eye pattern.

Preferred sites are the thigh, groin and axilla.

2. Disseminated infection: The symptoms are

Rash

Fever

Chills

Severe headache

Neck stiffness

Profound weakness

Muscle and joint aches

Enlarged lymph nodes

Eye involvement

Cough

3. Persistent infection: If Lyme disease remains untreated for several months or years, it can lead to more severe and long-term symptoms:

Severe joint pain and swelling (frank arthritis)

Memory, mood and sleep disorders

Nerve pain (peripheral neuropathy)

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.