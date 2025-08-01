What is Lyme disease? Justin Timberlake says he was ‘shocked’ by the diagnosis

Justin Timberlake has shared a personal health update after wrapping up his Forget Tomorrow world tour in Turkey on July 30. In an emotional post on Instagram, the 44-year-old revealed he has been diagnosed with Lyme disease. He described the illness as exhausting and painful, both mentally and physically. Justin Timberlake diagnosed with Lyme disease(Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

Justin Timberlake reveals Lyme disease diagnosis

Timberlake wrote in his lengthy post, “Among other things, I’ve been battling some health issues, and was diagnosed with Lyme disease -— which I don’t say so you feel bad for me –– but to shed some light on what I’ve been up against behind the scenes. If you’ve experienced this disease or know someone who has — then you’re aware: living with this can be relentlessly debilitating, both mentally and physically.”

His wife, Jessica Biel, showed support right away by liking the post. Timberlake also thanked fans, family, and everyone on the tour crew for sticking by him, even as he dealt with flare-ups in pain and energy crashes between sets. Despite all this, the singer did not cancel a single show. He said performing actually helped keep him going mentally, even on nights he felt like turning in.

What is Lyme disease?

Lyme disease is a bacterial infection spread by tick bites. Symptoms may include a rash, joint pain, flu-like illness, and neurological issues if untreated. It has affected many public figures, including Justin Bieber, Avril Lavigne, and Bella Hadid. Timberlake’s announcement adds to growing awareness of how serious and misunderstood the condition can be.

