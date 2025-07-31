Justin Timberlake Lyme disease: Singer opens up on health struggles; fans ask, ‘Is there a cure?’

Justin Timberlake revealed that he has been diagnosed with Lyme disease. The singer, in a lengthy social media post, reflected on his health struggles and addressed concerns about his Forget Tomorrow tour, which wrapped up this week. Justin Timberlake performs at the 2025 BottleRock Napa Valley(AP)

“I’ve been battling some health issues, and was diagnosed with Lyme disease -— which I don’t say so you feel bad for me –– but to shed some light on what I’ve been up against behind the scenes,” the 44-year-old wrote on Instagram.

The pop star attached photos from his tour. "As I’m reflecting on the tour and festival tour — I want to tell you a little bit about what’s going on with me.”

“If you’ve experienced this disease or know someone who has — then you’re aware: living with this can be relentlessly debilitating, both mentally and physically. When I first got the diagnosis I was shocked for sure. But, at least I could understand why I would be onstage and in a massive amount of nerve pain or, just feeling crazy fatigue or sickness. I was faced with a personal decision. Stop touring? Or, keep going and figure it out. I decided the joy that performing brings me far outweighs the fleeting stress my body was feeling. I’m so glad I kept going," he further added.

Timberlake's announcement has worried fans. One of them asked on X: “Is there a cure for Lyme disease?”

What is Lyme disease?

According to the Mayo Clinic, Lyme disease is caused by borrelia bacteria, which is carried by some ticks. Symptoms include rashes, body pain and stiffness, muscle weakness and immune-system issues.

Can Lyme disease be cured?

As per Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), ‘most cases of Lyme disease can be treated with 10-14 days of antibiotics’.

“People treated with appropriate antibiotics in the early stages of Lyme disease usually recover rapidly and completely.”