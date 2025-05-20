Jessica Biel reveals what makes her marriage to Justin Timberlake strong: ‘He understands when I’m working long hours'

American actor-producer Jessica Biel opened up about the key to her strong marriage with singer-actor Justin Timberlake, highlighting how having a partner who understands the demands of their industries has been crucial. Speaking to InStyle, the 43-year-old reflected on what it’s like to balance family with two thriving careers. Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel got married in 2012.

“I think having a partner who understands this industry and adjacent industries like music industry has been really deeply important and profound for my life and for our partnership because he just understands when I'm working crazy long hours,” she shared.

On the flip side, Jessica explained that she returns the same level of understanding to Justin when his schedule gets hectic. “Works all night long,” she said of the singer’s late hours. “That’s kind of normal. So we are able to support each other throughout strange schedules and time apart because we know that's just what it takes to make this kind of art,” she added.

Married since 2012, the couple are parents to two sons—Silas, 10, and Phineas, 4. Jessica noted how they manage parenting amid their unpredictable work lives. “Sometimes we do a good job; we try to have one of us working full time, only one,” she said. “It doesn't always happen, because the opportunities arise and the timing is what it is. You just have to take advantage of it. We're doing the same thing every other parent is doing: ‘Okay, tennis. You got the tennis? I'll get the thing’,” Jessica added.

Beyond her marriage, Jessica also expressed deep gratitude for the strong female friendships she’s built. “I'm really lucky, because I have amazing groups of women kind of scattered throughout the country that have really been my rocks as I've grown up,” she said.

Adding a humorous but heartfelt touch, Jessica said, “I would also consider my husband one of my chosen sisters,” joking before clarifying, “The next part is earnest: ‘He’s also my best friend.’ All of them together have gotten me through my life. I don't know how I would have survived life without them.”