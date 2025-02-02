Jessica Biel gets honest about ‘sometimes devolving’ marriage to Justin Timberlake

Jessica Biel is opening up about the ups and downs of her marriage to Justin Timberlake. While celebrating Timberlake’s 44th birthday, the actress shared a heartfelt Instagram tribute that included a candid admission about their relationship, saying it has moments of “evolving and sometimes devolving.” Her message, which came alongside sweet family photos, quickly sparked conversation about the couple’s journey together. Jessica Biel honours Justin Timberlake on his 44th birthday(IG)

Jessica Biel honours Justin Timberlake with candid confession

Biel, 42, took to Instagram on Friday to celebrate Timberlake’s special day, posting a carousel of images featuring their family, including their two sons, Silas, 9, and Phineas, 4. In her caption, she described their years together, writing, “Another year to make memories that I keep sacred in my heart. Another year of joy and challenges being a parent with you. Another year together being curious and creative in the world.”

She continued, “Another year growing and evolving and sometimes devolving, with you.” She ended her message on a loving note, adding, “Another year laughing about it all. Happy birthday, my love.”

Timberlake, touched by the tribute, responded in the comments with, “I love you so much!!! 😍😍😍.”

Marriage under the spotlight

Biel’s candid words come just months after reports suggested she was “not happy” following Timberlake’s DUI arrest in June 2024. The pop star was pulled over in the Hamptons for driving under the influence and later pleaded guilty, publicly apologizing as part of his plea deal.

Despite the rough patch, an insider told People that Timberlake did “everything he [could]” to make amends and that the couple remained committed to their marriage.

Biel and Timberlake, who tied the knot in 2012, have faced their share of scrutiny over the years. In 2019, Timberlake was caught in cheating rumours after being photographed holding hands with his Palmer co-star Alisha Wainwright during a night out. While he later apologized for his “strong lapse in judgment,” he maintained that “nothing happened.”

The couple has maintained a united front throughout. A source recently told People that Biel and Timberlake remain “committed to staying married” and that Biel “thinks he’s a wonderful dad.”