Superman star Tom Welling's mugshot released after alleged DUI arrest in California

Actor Tom Welling, who played Clark Kent / Superman on the WB superhero drama Smallville, was reportedly arrested this week in a California parking lot on a DUI charge. Actor Tom Welling was recently arrested on an alleged DUI charge in an Arby's parking lot. (Instagram @tomwelling)

Also known for starring in the Cheaper by the Dozen franchise headlined by Steve Martin, the 47-year-old superhero icon was apprehended in an Arby's parking lot in Yreka, California, shortly after midnight on Monday. Per TMZ, the Siskiyou County Sheriff's Office released Welling's mugshot for the alleged DUI arrest. Local officers are believed to have found his blood alcohol level at or above 0.08%, significantly higher than the legal limit.

Tom Welling's mugshot released after alleged DUI arrest:

Tom Welling arrested for alleged DUI the day after his wife's birthday

The unprecedented driving under the influence development struck Tom Welling soon after he celebrated his wife, Jessica Rose Lee's birthday on Instagram.

On Sunday, the Smallville star shared a heartfelt post dedicated to his partner and captioned it: “Happy Birthday to our Angel who makes our dreams come true and inspires us even more! We love you to the moon and back! @jessicarosewelling #happybirthday #love.”

Jessica and Tom have been married since 2019 -five years after they were first romantically linked. They share two children, sons Thomson Wylde and Rocklin Von.

In October, the actor shared a post with co-star Michael Rosenbaum (the Lex Luthor standout from the WB show) and screenwriter Miles Millar, giving a shout-out to Smallville for its 23rd anniversary. The leading stars of the superhero series that launched in the early 2000s have since revisited its “GOAT-ed” legacy through their TalkVille podcast.

Rosenbaum posted a series of on-set pics with Welling. “Can’t believe it’s been so many years,” he captioned the IG slideshow update. “But the good times just keep on rolling with our Re-Watch podcast, @talkvillepodcast . Without you all, this would be impossible. Can’t thank you enough for your love and support throughout the years. '”Always hold on to Smallville”. Love, rosenbaum."

This is a developing case. No other details about Tom Welling's arrest have been made public yet.