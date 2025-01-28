Assault lawsuit: 50 Cent accused of directing entourage to hit photographer with SUV door; rapper breaks SNS silence

50 Cent, whose real name is Curtis James Jackson, is facing legal trouble after allegedly ordering someone to hit a photographer with an SUV door. A man named Guadalupe De Los Santos is pursuing legal action against the rapper for purportedly knocking him from his electric scooter, according to a new lawsuit TMZ reported. It was filed publicly in LA Superior Court Monday afternoon. Gloria Allred, as seen in this old picture 50 Cent shared on Instagram, is repping the photographer suing the rapper. (Instagram)

50 Cent sued for assault

The assault lawsuit documents claim that the incident took place on September 11, 2024, when Santos went to the “In Da Club” rapper's book signing at September at The Grove in Los Angeles to shoot his video. After the event wrapped up and the man was on his way back, 50 Cent's car pulled up next to him down a nearby street. As the vehicles stopped at a red light, the front passenger door of Cent's car flung open out of nowhere, forcefully hitting the plaintiff on his left side and knocking him off the scooter.

Also read | Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce's ‘special’ celebration after Chiefs' big win over Bills: Guests invited to dine on…

Santos has accused 50 Cent of purposely directing someone to act on his behalf. The assault suit also claims that there was no reason for the door to open at the spot, other than to presumably hurt him. The photog, who is the plaintiff in the case, said that he ultimately fell to the pavement, incurring bodily injuries. His scooter is also believed to have been severely damaged to the point it's no longer inoperable.

50 Cent breaks social media silence after being hit with the lawsuit:

About attorney Gloria Allred who is backing the accuser against 50 Cent

Soon after the lawsuit came to light, 50 Cent took to his Instagram to share an old photo with attorney Gloria Allred, who is now backing the plaintiff in this case. Curtis Jackson took a dig at the lawyer, who's often been at the centre of high-profile and controversial legal tussles, as he captioned the post: “The moment I realised I don't like lawyers,😆 Gloria you should know better, chase a different ambulance. 🚑 🏃‍♂️@bransoncognac @lecheminduroi.”

The acclaimed New York-based women's rights attorney also represented Thalia Graves against Sean “Diddy” Combs. Her cases often involve sexual abuse by celebrities, dating back to her support for three of the eight women who accused Harvey Weinstein of assault. She also took up legal arms against disgraced filmmaker Roman Polanski, actor Bill Cosby, and rapper R Kelly. In another recent legal battle, Allred repped the late cinematographer Halyna Hutchins' parents and sister against actor Alec Baldwin (Rust movie set shooting).

Also read | Kanye West insists on billionaire status despite reports of hefty tax penalties and bankruptcy admission

The accuser, going after the rapper for damages, also asserted that his injuries have hindered his professional track, resulting in him losing out on earnings while the medical bills continue mounting.

50 Cent's lawyer responds

In response to the suit, an attorney behind the rapper issued the statement: “Mr Jackson has neither been served with or seen a filed copy of a lawsuit filed by Ms Allred’s firm. However, if and when such a frivolous claim is filed and served, rest assured that Mr Jackson’s legal team will swiftly move to dismiss the matter and seek the maximum costs, fees, sanctions and other remedies that are available under law.”

“Based upon the leaked reports presumably by Ms Allred, Mr Jackson is not alleged to be the driver of the vehicle or even the individual who the Plaintiff paparazzi alleges opened the door as he charged a vehicle as it drove away from the bookstore,” per TMZ.