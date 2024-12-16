50 Cent's Diddy documentary delayed? Rapper issues update on ‘difficult project’ in the wake of Jay-Z allegations

In an ambitious attempt to flesh out a “complex narrative spanning decades,” Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson, an outspoken critic of Sean “Diddy” Combs, first announced last year that he was developing a documentary on the disgraced hip-hop mogul’s allegations. The fellow rapper’s major revelation followed soon after the Bad Boy Records founder’s former girlfriend Cassandra Ventura, aka the R&B star Cassie, sued him for raping and abusing her for over a decade. Although that particular lawsuit was quickly settled, the case again jumped into focus when, months later, in 2024, hard visual evidence of Diddy viciously attacking the singer hit our virtual timelines. Since then, the floodgates have further unloaded a massive streak of bad days for the Revolt founder, once deemed as the “gatekeeper” of the music industry. 50 Cent and Diddy(Instagram)

Also read | No amount of money will get Brad Pitt to reunite with ex Angelina Jolie in a movie

Cent continues to endlessly troll his professional rival whose charges of sex trafficking, sexual assault and racketeering will be profoundly probed in the upcoming Netflix documentary. Although the project has long been in production, the seemingly never-ending list of violent accusations in Combs’ name has only expanded ever since. Fellow music royalty icon and superstar Jay-Z has also been dragged into the case, with an updated lawsuit alleging that he took turns with Diddy to rape a then-13-year-old girl at an MTV VMAs after-party in 2000.

50 Cent's update on the Diddy Netflix documentary

In the wake of the explosive developments on this front, 50 Cent issued an update on the purportedly titled “Diddy Do It” documentary, which is in production, during a recent interaction on GMA3. Acknowledge the expansive spectrum of allegations against Combs, including his high-profile ties within the industry, Jackson admitted how his passion project was basically demanding him to invest all his blood, sweat and tears into it. “It’s a difficult project because every day, there’s new accusations coming out, it’s new things that happened,” he said of the Netflix Diddy doc. “So, it’s become an octopus, with so many powers and so many things going on.”

In September, Variety confirmed that Netflix had finally won the bidding war for the documentary as the project clinched the green light on the streaming giant. Cent and project director Alexandria Stapleton said in a statement, “We remain steadfast in our commitment to give a voice to the voiceless and to present authentic and nuanced perspectives. While the allegations are disturbing, we urge all to remember that Sean Combs’ story is not the full story of hip-hop and its culture. We aim to ensure that individual actions do not overshadow the culture’s broader contributions.”

Also read | Jay-Z's ‘aggressive’ rape allegations denial could ‘backfire’ on his and Beyonce's $3 billion fortune

‘Diddy Do It,’ a heavier undertaking than anticipated

On GMA3, he added that he never expected the heavy allegations against the ‘Bad Boy for Life’ to blow up to this extent. “I don’t think anyone could have anticipated this many accusations and things that have taken place.”

Earlier this month, Cent branched out his internet post seemingly shading Combs to take a swipe at the Roc Nation founder as well. A now-deleted AI video initially posted online showed Diddy and Jay-Z being handcuffed and taken into custody.

Both rappers have denied all allegations against them. Now it remains to be seen if Cent’s forthcoming Netflix project, which has yet to lock down a release date, will incorporate the Jay-Z debate. Considering the heavy weight of content and accusations Curtis Jackson and Stapleton have to shred through to assemble the final result, it wouldn’t be a shocker if the “Many Men” hitmaker requests an extension on the undefined deadline for this premiere.

A rep for 50 Cent previously confirmed, “The untitled ‘Diddy’ documentary is in development through G-Unit Film and Television with Curtis ’50 Cent’ Jackson serving as Executive Producer, proceeds from this documentary that G-Unit Film & Television receives will go to victims of sexual assault and rape.”