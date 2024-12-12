Jennifer Lopez linked to Jay-Z rape allegations after photo with Diddy from the same night leaks online

Hollywood star Jennifer Lopez has been linked to the legal controversy involving Sean "Diddy" Combs and Jay-Z, who are accused of raping a 13-year-old girl at an after party following the 2000 MTV Video Music Awards in New York, US. While Lopez is not named in the lawsuit, recently surfaced photos of her in a confrontation with Combs on the same night have brought attention back to the events surrounding that evening. Photos of Jennifer Lopez arguing with her then boyfriend Sean 'Diddy' Combs on the same night of the alleged assault have surfaced online.

The amended lawsuit, filed on Sunday, names Jay-Z (Shawn Carter) as one of the defendants. The lawsuit alleges that Combs and Jay-Z drugged and raped the victim, referred to as Jane Doe, while a third celebrity described as a woman witnessed the assault. This third individual’s identity remains undisclosed, though the victim reportedly recognised her immediately.

Now, Lopez, who dated Combs from 1999 to 2001, is seen in photos, first published on Daily Mail, arguing with Combs at the afterparty. While there is no suggestion that Lopez is the unnamed third celebrity in the lawsuit, the resurfacing of these photos has drawn renewed attention to her past relationship with Combs.

On Monday, after the case was filed, Jay-Z called the allegations “idiotic” and “heinous in nature" in a statement released by one of his companies. He also revealed that he had anonymously sued the woman's lawyer, Tony Buzbee, in California, alleging Buzbee was trying to blackmail him by threatening to make the rape allegation public if he didn't agree to a legal settlement.

Jay-Z said a letter his lawyer received from Buzbee appeared to seek a settlement but had the “opposite effect." “It made me want to expose you for the fraud you are in a VERY public fashion,” his statement read. “So no, I will not give you ONE RED PENNY!!”

The litigation is part of a wave of sexual assault lawsuits levied against Combs as the hip-hop mogul remains in custody in New York awaiting trial on federal sex trafficking charges.

The lawsuit, originally filed in October, claims that the victim was drugged, alone, and sexually assaulted by both Combs and Jay-Z. It also claims the third celebrity stood by and watched the events unfold. Lopez has yet to publicly comment on the lawsuit or the resurfaced images.