No amount of money will get Brad Pitt to reunite with ex Angelina Jolie in a movie

Brad Pitt has wholeheartedly slashed out any possibility of reuniting with his ex-wife Angelina Jolie as their well-stretched-out warring divorce remains yet to be finalised. The Mr and Mrs Smith co-stars’ clash has considerably lasted longer than their marriage did. Spicing up the drama, the ongoing legal tussle over their French winery is doing no favours to the Jolie-Pitt clan. Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt in happier times: This picture from November 5, 201,5 shows the former spouses arriving for the opening night gala premiere of Universal Pictures' By the Sea.(AFP)

In the midst of all that, producer Danny Rossner is reportedly looking to board the former couple to romance each other in the real-life-inspired film with hotelier Emmanuel Martinez’s story as the founding roots. Contrarily, the vision Rossner is fleshing out couldn’t be further from ex-spouses’ reality. While the producer is counting on Jolie and Pitt to “put their differences aside” for his passion project, sources from the F1 actor’s side have nipped the far-fetched reunion in the bud as the Hollywood star has no time to build on a “publicity stunt” that requires him to “lower himself.”

Brad Pitt sources shut down Angelina Jolie reunion chatter

Speaking on behalf of Pitt, sources close to him emphasised that as he has been pushing for his divorce from Jolie to be settled since 2016, there is “no way” he would work with his former partner who has left him with only “heartache” to remember by.

An insider spilled to DailyMail.com that even “all the money in the world” wouldn’t convince Brad to team up with Angelina for a movie “ever again.” Even though they admitted that the eye-widening move would “definitely spark public interest… it’s not anything he would ever consider for a moment.”

Brad Pitt-Angelina Jolie, the “bitter enemies”

Numerous reports over the years have caught Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie clashing over the custody issues. The pair share six children: Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Shiloh, Knox and Vivienne, most of who resorted to big shifts this year, distancing themselves from their dad by dropping his last name from their full names. A flurry of claims voicing Pitt’s heartbreak over this seemed to have blatantly blamed the Maleficent actress for tactically driving a wedge between him and the children. Meanwhile, Angelina’s sources have a different story to tell, with a whole lot turning back to the infamous 2016 plane incident when the 60-year-old actor allegedly resorted to a violent display with even the kids supposedly present as witnesses.

As per the latest report refuting the probability of the warring couple coming back together for Rossner, Pitt’s source branded him and his former wide “bitter enemies,” adding that “there is no way Brad would lower himself to be paid any amount of money to talk to Angie on screen.”

They concluded, “She's caused him so much heartache and doesn’t even want his inner circle to talk about her.”

Just a ‘publicity stunt’?

Another source went a slightly different route and completely shut down mentions of the “clever publicity stunt,” saying that there was “never any real offer.” Despite the dismissal, the producer previously told The New York Post, “Right now, I think, Brad Pitt’s in the $20 to $25 million range [per movie] and Angelina Jolie is in the $15 million range.” He also teased that his film would demand the duo to act out “heavy love scenes.”

Knowing everything we know and have heard of, it anyway seemed unlikely that the ex-couple would join forces again. The purported 2016 private jet incident led Jolie to file for divorce from Pitt in 2016. They have been legally single since 2019 but continue to butt heads over the Chateau Miraval estate.