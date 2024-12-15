Ben Affleck, exes Jennifer Lopez and Jennifer Garner join same team for this blended family reunion during holidays

In an unlikely yet wholesome and amicable feat, Ben Affleck and his exes Jennifer Lopez and Jennifer Garner have stepped up their blended family arrangements for the kids during the holiday season. Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner attended an event together, joined by Affleck's estranged wife, Jennifer Lopez.(AFP, @jlo/Instagram)

The Hollywood trio put aside all sorts of drama, dispelling conflicting narratives emerging from either side of the gossip table to support their kids’ participation in a school play on Friday, December 13. Photos released by TMZ show the actors turning up to the Los Angeles event to be there for Affleck and Garner’s middle child, Fin, and JLo’s 16-year-old kid, Emme, whom she shares with former husband Marc Anthony.

Ben Affleck's sweet moment with JLo's kid at the school play

Tabloids previously spun the rumour mill about the Gone Girl star keeping a distance from Lopez’s children. However, the Friday outing caught him putting aside all supposedly emerging differences with his ex and heartwarmingly engaging in conversation with his stepchild. Eyewitnesses claimed to have seen him sharing an embrace with Emme, concluding the interaction by giving the teenager a peck on the head and saying goodbye. A source told DailyMail.com that the “Love Don’t Cost a Thing” songstress “looked on adoringly” at the heartfelt interaction. She and the Good Will Hunting star reportedly also amicably mingled with each other at the event. The Gigli co-stars are still working through their divorce.

All three stars present at the school play showing were dressed casually, but ‘Jenny from the Block’ kicked the showbiz glam up a notch, pairing her red blouse with high-waisted jeans. The most head-turning piece from her outfit of the day was ultimately a long white coat which appeared to be decked with faux fur. Meanwhile, Jennifer Garner kept it cosy with her warm moss green split sweater over a white T-shirt and jeans. Affleck took the slightly suave route by picking a black suit, minus the tie, for the evening.

Ben Affleck and exes Jennifer Garner, Jennifer Lopez still keeping the family together

The Air director was married to the Elektra star for 13 years and has three kids with her: Violet, Fin, and Samuel. Their marriage lasted from 2005 to 2018, and the pair have maintained their amicable relationship while adjusting to the co-parenting situation. Having been together for the Thanksgiving holidays, the former couple have been spending some quality over the past few weeks. They spent Turkey Day volunteering with their kids and serving meals to LA’s homeless community.

Consequently, a source told Life & Style, “Ben and Jen are closer than ever.” The insider added, “They’ve developed a mutual respect and a deeper level of friendship they didn’t have before. It has some friends asking if they could be on their way to getting back together.”

The two-time Oscar recipient appears to be going down the same affectionate route with Lopez despite the “Marry Me” actress filing for divorce on her own in August. Prior to the school play reunion, the exes have been pictured with their kids on several occasions, including a Beverly Hills Hotel brunch.