Jennifer Lopez feels 'humiliated' with Ben Affleck spending holidays with ex Jennifer Garner

Jennifer Lopez's heartache

Lopez filed for divorce from the Argo actor after two years of marriage. It is Ben's second divorce. His first one was from actor Jennifer Garner. Ben and Garner got married in 2005 and divorced in 2018. They share three children - Violet, 19, Fin, 15, and Samuel, 12. Recently, Ben was spotted celebrating Thanksgiving with Garner, troubling Lopez, reports Mirror.

“Jen [Lopez] felt threatened by Jennifer [Garner] for almost all of her marriage – the way Ben would run to her for advice any time they had a fight drove her crazy," a source told Heat World magazine.

The insider added, “Jen had every reason to believe she and Ben were going to be spending a lot of time together over the holidays, because he promised that he'd split his time 50/50 between her and Jennifer Garner. But then when he flaked on their plans and had dinner at Jennifer's instead, it was humiliating for Jen because she'd told everyone that Ben would be there for dinner."

Meanwhile, Garner has been dating businessman John Miller since 2018. Lopez also has twins from her previous marriage to Latin singer Marc Anthony.

About the couple

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's love story started in the early 2000s, before breaking up days before their wedding. They rekindled their romance in 2021 and eventually tied the knot in 2022. After two years into their marriage, Lopez filed for divorce on August 20, marking the end of their relationship. According to the filing, the couple had separated on April 26, bringing an abrupt end to their romance.

The signals of trouble in Ben and Jennifer's marriage started to emerge in May with reports that they are no longer staying together in their Los Angeles home. At the time, Ben was staying in a separate property while filming The Accountant 2. They spent a significant portion of the summer apart. In June, they put the mansion they shared in Beverly Hills since June 2023 on the market. Ben later purchased a new $20 million home in Los Angeles in July. At the moment, they are navigating the divorce proceedings.