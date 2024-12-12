Ben Affleck is now ‘closer than ever’ to Jennifer Garner amid Jennifer Lopez divorce

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner came “closer than ever” this Thanksgiving to give back and celebrate the holiday as a family. The former couple, who share three children—Violet, 19, Seraphina, 15, and Samuel, 12—started their day volunteering at Midnight Mission in downtown Los Angeles. Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner's close co-parenting relationship has sparked speculation about a rekindled romance as they grow closer amidst personal transformations and mutual respect.(AFP)

Wearing matching aprons and gloves, Affleck-Garner spent hours serving meals to the homeless community in Skid Row. The organization later praised the pair on social media for their “their kindness, warmth and dedication”. After volunteering, Ben joined Jennifer and their children for a home-cooked Thanksgiving dinner at her home.

While both have dated others since their divorce—Ben married Jennifer Lopez in 2022 before separating earlier this year, and Jennifer has been in a long-term relationship with John Miller—their connection remains strong.

Affleck's transformation brings him closer to Garner

Over the past few months, the exes have vacationed in Japan, celebrated Ben’s 52nd birthday, and dropped Violet off at Yale University to start her freshman year. Their close-knit co-parenting relationship has some wondering if the two might be rekindling their romance.

“Ben and Jen are closer than ever,” a source told Life & Style. “They’ve developed a mutual respect and deeper friendship they didn’t have before. It has some friends asking if they could be on their way to getting back together.”

Notably, after struggling with alcohol addiction for decades, the Batman star “got the help he needed, got sober, remarried and is now getting divorced again”.

“He’s done a lot of work on himself, and he’s a much better man for it. It’s what Jen has always hoped for him,” the source added.

Jennifer has acknowledged his progress, and according to the source, “She’s seen the progress and transformation, and it’s changed how she feels about him,” and then added, “it’s no secret that Ben thinks Jen was the best thing to ever happen to him.”

Ben has openly called the split “the biggest regret of my life” and admitted his drinking fueled their problems. Despite the challenges, Jennifer once told Vanity Fair that she would marry him all over again, saying, “He’s the love of my life. What am I going to do about that?”