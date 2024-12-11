Jennifer Lopez poses unfazed in steamy playsuit amid Ben Affleck divorce

Jennifer Lopez dazzled fans by sharing behind-the-scenes glimpses from the press day for her latest film, Unstoppable. The 55-year-old singer and actress posed in a risqué nude coloured bodycon playsuit that flaunted her fabulous pins elongated pins. This sought a one-piece attire that splitter up to her thighs with long sleeves and pleats that fitted her like a commander with Loubs on her feet and gold jewelry on her hand. Jennifer Lopez showcased her stunning looks at the press day for her film Unstoppable, wearing a daring nude bodycon outfit.(Instagram/Jennifer Lopez)

“Press Day for UNSTOPPABLE | adjective unable to be stopped- An unstoppable force In theaters now,” Lopez wrote, captioning her Instagram post.

Lopez has been actively promoting the Amazon Prime biopic, where she stars as Judy Robles, the mother of wrestler Anthony Robles. The movie tells the inspiring true story of Anthony Robles, who, despite being born with one leg, achieved a national wrestling championship in 2011 while competing for Arizona State University. The cast includes other notable actors such as Jharrel Jerome, Bobby Cannavale, Michael Peña, and Don Cheadle.

ALSO READ| Jennifer Lopez dwelling in strip club with ex-fiancé Alex Rodriguez for…

Affleck praises Lopez's performance in Unstoppable

The film premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival in September and had a limited theatrical release starting December 6. It will be available for streaming on Amazon Prime starting January 16 next year.

The Atlas star attended the film's red carpet premiere, but her estranged husband, Ben Affleck, who is one of the producers, did not join her.

Affleck and Lopez separated earlier this year, with Jennifer filing for divorce in August, marking their second wedding anniversary. However, the Batman star has openly praised Lopez’s performance in Unstoppable. Speaking to Entertainment Tonight, he stated, “Jennifer is spectacular.”

“Ben wants Unstoppable to be a major hit, and for J-Lo to receive as many accolades as she deserves for it,” an insider told ET.

ALSO READ| Will Ben Affleck look for a new flame following his divorce from Jennifer Lopez? Report cites this

“He doesn’t want their relationship ruining any buzz for the movie and her performance. He wants it to stand on its own.”

Another source added, “Ben is proud of her performance and believes she truly nailed it.”