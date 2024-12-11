Will Ben Affleck look for a new flame following his divorce from Jennifer Lopez? Report cites this

Ben Affleck is focusing on self-healing following his separation from Jennifer Lopez. The 52-year-old Oscar winner is now prioritizing his personal and professional life over dating. Following their separation, both Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez are focusing on their personal journeys,(File Image)

Page Six cited a source who stated, “Ben has no interest in jumping into another relationship at the moment,” as he remains dedicated to “numerous projects he’s working on” while “adjusting to the single life.”

Affleck and Lopez, 55, made headlines when they rekindled their romance, marrying in Las Vegas on July 17, 2022, before hosting a larger ceremony in Georgia.

ALSO READ| Jennifer Lopez is searching for a new home as her old mansion with Ben Affleck remains unsold at $68 million

However, their reunion hit challenges, leading Lopez to file for divorce earlier this year on the second anniversary of their Georgia wedding. While the separation has yet to be finalized, both stars appear to be charting their own individual paths forward.

Ben Affleck’s current focus is on his family and career

“Ben is taking this time to focus on himself, his kids, and his career,” the source added. With several projects on his plate and a commitment to being an attentive father, Affleck is embracing a period of personal development.

Another source told Fox News that the Batman star is “enjoying” his time away from the spotlight. “Ben and Jennifer Garner have a really great co-parenting relationship. They’re still a family for their kids’ sake, talking regularly and staying supportive of each other,” the source added.

On the other font Lopez has also been reflecting on resilience and growth during this transformative time. “When I first learned about the true story behind Unstoppable, I was moved beyond words,” Lopez wrote on Instagram while sharing Entertainment Tonight's cover.

ALSO READ| Ben Affleck ‘not interested in dating’ and the reason is Jennifer Lopez; he is trying to…

“It’s a testament to resilience, grit, and the human spirit. This film is a celebration of the fighters and the dreamers who refuse to give up, no matter the odds.”

“I’ve been a single mom at times in my life, and [I’ve asked,] ‘Am I enough for them?’ And the truth is, all you need is really one good parent to love you,” she said while noting her own journey raising twins with ex-husband Marc Anthony.