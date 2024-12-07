Jennifer Lopez is searching for a new home as her old mansion with Ben Affleck remains unsold at $68 million

Jennifer Lopez seems to be feeling the heat to secure a new house, given that the $68 million mansion she owned with her now ex-husband Ben Affleck is still up for sale. Following the divorce from Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez toured several luxury properties, indicating her desire for a fresh start following their separation and her emphasis on personal happiness. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni/File Photo(REUTERS)

Lopez was seen on Thursday visiting a number of houses in two of the richest areas in Los Angeles: Beverly Hills and Brentwood as seen by photos in Daily Mail. The mansion that the couple has lived in is officially listed at $68 million since July 11 as Santiago Arana of the Core said they took the property on a private tour but yet to find a buyer.

Dressed casually in a blue flannel shirt, loose-fitting jeans, and platform boots, Jennifer appeared tense as she explored three upscale estates, all reportedly featuring spacious backyards, pools, and plenty of room for her 16-year-old twins, Emme and Max. Photos show the Atlas star crossing her arms and pressing her lips tightly as she examined the lavish properties.

Lopez still living in $60 million mansion after Affleck split

For now, Jennifer is still living in the 12-bedroom, 24-bathroom mansion she and Ben purchased for $60 million in May 2023, just months after their July 2022 elopement. The estate, boasting 38,000 square feet atop a promontory, was the only home the couple shared during their two-year marriage. Jennifer confirmed her continued residence in the house by sharing photos taken in its doorway on social media in early November.

The relationship's end became evident in May when reports surfaced that Ben had moved into a $100,000-per-month rental property. “The writing is on the wall – it’s over,” an insider claimed at the time.

“They’ll likely have to sell the dream house they spent two years searching for.” The source added, “They’ll never stop loving each other, but she can’t control him, and he can’t change her. There’s no way it could have lasted.”

Ben made his move permanent by purchasing a $20 million bachelor pad in Pacific Palisades in July, coinciding with Jennifer’s 55th birthday. The divorce became official when Jennifer filed papers on August 20, citing April 26 as their separation date.