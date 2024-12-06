Ben Affleck turns to Jennifer Garner to find a more ‘grounded and mature’ relationship after Jennifer Lopez split

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner filed for divorce in 2018 after ten years of marriage, but the two have been civil and friendly for the sake of their three kids. Ben Affleck, after divorcing Jennifer Lopez, is turning to ex-wife Jennifer Garner for guidance in dating.(AFP)

Since their separation in 2015, the two have continued to support each other as parents and spend much time with their children. As 2024 comes to a close, Affleck is reportedly seeking Garner’s help once again—this time to find a new but more “grounded and mature” romantic partner after his divorce from Jennifer Lopez.

Affleck’s love life has been tumultuous

Affleck and Lopez were first engaged in 2002 after falling in love in the early 2000s. But they put a stop to it in 2004, leading Affleck to marry Garner the following year. Their marriage lasted almost ten years before they separated in 2015. Affleck and Lopez rekindled their romance in 2021 and married in 2022, but their relationship ultimately fell apart, with the couple now finalizing their divorce.

While Affleck and Lopez are reportedly not on good terms, his relationship with Garner remains strong. The exes celebrated Thanksgiving together in 2024, joining their children at Garner’s home. RadarOnline reported that Affleck values Garner’s opinion when it comes to his personal life and wants her assistance in finding his next girlfriend.

“He’s ready for something real, and he feels like Jennifer is great at cutting through the BS and sniffing out genuine people,” a source told RadarOnline. The insider added that Affleck hopes to date someone who is “grounded and mature,” and Garner seems willing to help, as she wants him to be happy.

A source told Daily Mail that Affleck is determined to prioritize his recovery, especially after past struggles with alcoholism strained his marriage to Garner. “He is not going to put his sobriety in jeopardy,” the insider said.

While Garner initially lent a listening ear as Affleck navigated his divorce, the process became emotionally taxing for her. “Jen eventually got to a place where she was like, ‘Sorry, figure this out yourself,’” another source said.

But, “In the end, it is not Jen’s circus, not Jen’s monkeys, and she is done,” the insider concluded.