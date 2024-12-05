Ben Affleck's ex-wife Jennifer Garner ‘encouraged’ him to salvage his marriage with Jennifer Lopez: Report

Before Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez headed for a divorce in August, the former was reportedly pushed by Jennifer Garner to work on his marriage. A source told Page Six, that Garner “encouraged” her ex-husband to give another try to his marriage before settling for a divorce. Garner who shares three children with Affleck parted ways in 2015, ending their 10-year marriage. Ben Affleck's ex-wife Jennifer Garner urged him to salvage his marriage with Jennifer Lopez before their divorce.(AFP, @jlo/Instagram)

Garner ‘supportive’ of Affleck and Lopez’s relationship

Sources revealed to the news outlet, “When things started getting rocky between Ben and Jennifer [Lopez], Jen was very supportive of their relationship and encouraged Ben to work on their marriage.” The insider added that Garner “had even become friendly with Jennifer and they were communicating on a regular basis.” Recently, the actor “hasn’t” been in touch” with the On The Floor singer, according to the source adding, that she “has no problem with Jennifer.”

The source asserted that “At the end of the day, she just wants Ben to be happy.” However, obviously, the 13 Going 30 actor’s efforts went in vain as Lopez filed for divorce on their second Georgian wedding anniversary.

Moreover, Affleck spent his Thanksgiving Day with Garner and their three kids– Violet, 18, Seraphina, 15, and Samuel, 12. He was reportedly feeling “blessed” after being surrounded by Garner and his children on the occasion while Lopez spent her Thanksgiving alone.

The former couple went around distributing meals to 2,000 homeless and near-homeless people as they joined hands with the Midnight Mission. Following this, they enjoyed a family feast at Garner’s Brentwood, California home.

Affleck feels ‘comfort’ with Garner

At the time of Thanksgiving, a source told Page Six, “Even though Ben and Jen [Garner] have been split for a while now, he feels a certain level of comfort with her. Ben has a strong relationship with Jen that will never dissipate because they have a lot of history together and she’s the mother of his kids.” The insider added, “They’ll always be close because they share children together and maintain a friendly co-parenting relationship.”