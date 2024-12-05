Brad Pitt is reportedly begging Angelina Jolie for two of his kids to spend his birthday with

Brad Pitt is going to be 61 on December 18, but it’s a sad day for the actor as he wants to reconcile with his kids. Reports say that Pitt has been trying to reconnect with his children and even contacted two of them, asking them to spend the day with him. Brad Pitt's 61st birthday on December 18 is overshadowed by estrangement from his children, whom he hopes to reconnect with.

“Brad loves his kids and it would mean the world to him to have them spend his special day with him,” a source told The Daily Mail.

However, “It is not looking so great so far. Some of the kids still talk to him, some do not. It is very tricky.”

Pitt shares six children with his ex-wife, Angelina Jolie: Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Shiloh, and twins Vivienne and Knox.

Pitt's relationship with kids takes a hit as they distance themselves

Over the past year, some of his children have distanced themselves, with several reportedly choosing to drop their father’s surname and exclusively use their mother’s. Shiloh, for instance, filed to change her name shortly after turning 18. Zahara has also introduced herself as ‘Zahara Jolie’ to her sorority sisters.

“They used to have a good relationship, but that’s in the past, and it breaks his heart,” a source told Page Six regarding Shiloh’s decision to change her name.

Reports suggest that Maddox and Pax remain estranged from their father and are not on speaking terms. Meanwhile, twins Knox and Vivienne are reportedly the only children still in touch with Pitt, although they haven’t been photographed together in recent years. The siblings are frequently seen with Jolie, including moments such as Vivienne attending the Tony Awards and Knox accompanying her to the Governors Awards.

“Brad is missing his kids and wishes he had a closer relationship with them, particularly with celebrating the holidays and his birthday this month,” a source told Page Six.