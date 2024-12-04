Brad Pitt wishes for ‘closer relationship’ with his kids amid messy legal woes with Angelina Jolie

Brad Pitt’s ultimate wish is for his kids to spend time with him this Christmas. The Oscar winner turns 61 on December 18 and is desperately hoping to reconnect with his children during the holiday season. The Hollywood-focussed celeb grapevine continues churning out reports surrounding the F1 star and his ex Angelina Jolie over a week after the latter scored a new win in the notorious winery battle, with a judge ruling that Pitt must disclose documents that could reveal “communications concerning abuse, lies to authorities, and years of cover up” on his part. Actor Brad Pitt arrives with girlfriend Ines de Ramon for the red carpet of the movie "Wolfs" presented out of competition during the 81st International Venice Film Festival at Venice Lido, on September 1, 2024.(AFP / Alberto PIZZOLI )

The former couple divorced in 2019 and shared six kids: Maddox, 23, Pax, 21, Zahara, 19, Shiloh, 18, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 16. The young members of the Jolie-Pitt family have noticeably sided with their mom over the seemingly never-ending legal tussle between their parents. Some have even publicly distanced themselves from Brad by dropping ‘Pitt’ from their names. A flurry of reports have since taken a stand, accusing Jolie of turning the kids against the Troy actor.

Brad Pitt is “missing” his children and wants to reunite with them over the holidays

Adding to the gossip around the Mr and Mrs Smith co-stars, a source told Page Six, “Brad is missing his kids and wishes he had a closer relationship with them, particularly with celebrating the holidays and his birthday this month.”

The insider also weighed in that Christmas “won’t be the same” for the Oscar winner unless he reunites with his kids over the holiday. Previous reports have established that Pitt was “feeling hurt” when Shiloh pushed for a legal request to drop her dad’s last name on her 18th birthday earlier this year. Moreover, tabloids claimed that his son Knox’s red carpet outing with Angelina Jolie at the 2024 Governors Awards was orchestrated “to push his buttons.”

A source said, “Brad finds it a bit coincidental that a judge signed off on the [Château] Miraval trial just days before Knox joined Angelina at the Governors Awards.”

Brad Pitt's holiday plans with his girlfriend

While it remains unclear if Pitt and his kids will mend broken bridges in time for Christmas, the Fight Club star is expected to be by his girlfriend Ines de Ramon’s side, as they reportedly also spent “cosy” time together on Thanksgiving. Meanwhile, another insider confirmed to InTouchWeekly that the Hollywood leading man is “head over heels for” his current romantic partner and is excited to spend their first holidays together. “After going through such hell with his divorce from Angelina [Jolie],” he is “very serious about having her in his life for the long haul.” Marriage might even be on the cards someday, with Brad wanting “another chance at fatherhood.”