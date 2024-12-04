Menu Explore
Sabrina Carpenter, Barry Keoghan ‘take a break’ after a year-long relationship

ByAshima Grover
Dec 04, 2024 05:54 AM IST

'Career-focussed' Sabrina Carpenter and Barry Keoghan have reportedly split up after months of igniting breakup rumours.

Sabrina Carpenter and Barry Keoghan have broken up after all. Following much speculation around the pair that started dating about a year ago, the young stars have reportedly gone their separate ways.

Barry Keoghan, 32, and Sabrina Carpenter, 25, have reportedly gone their separate ways after a year of dating. (Please Please Please music video)
Barry Keoghan, 32, and Sabrina Carpenter, 25, have reportedly gone their separate ways after a year of dating. (Please Please Please music video)

On December 3, a source told PEOPLE that the “Espresso” hitmaker and the Saltburn actor, who also paired up for the former's “Please Please Please” music video in June, “have decided to take a break.” Without further diving into any explanations, the insider attributed the cause of their separation to them being “young and career-focussed.” Additionally, Page Six backed the claims, reporting that an insider told the tabloid that the split happened “recently.”

Not the first time Sabrina Carpenter and Barry Keoghan made the news for breakup reports

Carpenter and Keoghan (or their reps) have yet to respond to these new reports, which come four months after the celebs first became embroiled in breakup rumours. PEOPLE had previously also noted that the pair's relationship was “one and off.”

The 25-year-old pop star and 32-year-old Hollywood actor sparked romance rumours in early December 2023 after they were pictured dining together in Los Angeles. A month later, they seemingly confirmed their relationship as they were seen packing PDA with a “little kiss” during an LA museum visit.

Sabrina and Barry have been obviously public about their then-romance

In April, the pair even went viral as the ‘Barbie and Ken’ duo after the Saltburn star was in attendance for his then-girlfriend's Coachella set earlier this year. Their topicality hit a new standard in June when the then-couple joined forces for the Grammy nominee's “Please Please Please” music video.

The visibly supportive (reported) exes have social media receipts in their favour, publicly displaying their love and support at the time. Keoghan has especially been caught dropping heartwarming comments on Carpenter's Instagram posts many times. Similarly, Keoghan was also there to cheer on Carpenter during her rehearsals for her 2024 MTV Music Video Awards gig.

Except for being romantically linked to Keoghan, Carpenter's name previously hit the headlines alongside Joshua Bassett and Shawn Mendes. The Irish actor shares a 2-year-old son, Brando, with his ex, Alyson Sandro.

 

