Why Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce were determined to pull off 1st family-focussed Thanksgiving: 'It was really important…'

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce had to spend Thanksgiving 2024 together without fail. The buzzworthy couple reportedly successfully brought their families together for the festive holiday. The busy bees have been up and running to make their relationship work despite their unrelenting schedules. It was "really important" for Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce to spend this year's Thanksgiving together.(AFP)

On Monday, Page Six noted that “it was really important to Taylor and Travis to spend Thanksgiving together this year since they've never been able to before.” An insider then explained how this year’s joyous occasion necessitated pulling out all the stops for a family-focused celebration, especially since they couldn’t get together for last year’s festivities.

Donna Kelce and Scott Swift and pop star Taylor Swift watch play during the second half of the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Las Vegas Raiders at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. (USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Con)

Inside Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's Thanksgiving together

Last year, the mega pop star was away out in South America performing for her Eras Tour gigs, whereas her NFL beau was working through his Kansas City Chiefs schedule. However, for this year’s Thanksgiving, the billionaire celebrity and her family, including mom Andrea and dad Scott, hosted the entire Kelce clan at their Nashville home.

A source previously spilled to PEOPLE how the beloved pair had “a great Thanksgiving together with their families,” marking their first-ever joint Thanksgiving celebration. The “Lover” hitmaker and the NFL pro’s lives have been romantically entangled since they started dating in the summer of last year. In addition to the athlete’s parents, Donna and Ed, being in attendance, his brother Jason Kelce, sister-in-law Kylie Kelce and three nieces were at the Swift house as well.

Off for the Thanksgiving football high

After the festivities, the Chiefs tight end jetted off for a game against the Las Vegas Raiders on November 29, and Taylor also took off with his mother, Donna, and her dad, Scott, to cheer on the Chiefs as they took on the Raiders 19-17. The surprising twist surprised some fans, as Kelce’s mom had previously said on the Today show that Swift would not be spending time with Kelce on Thanksgiving due to her busy schedule.

Nevertheless, #Swelce knew “it would take some coordination” to pull it off and now “they’re so grateful” they did.