Taylor Swift unveils surprising details behind record-breaking Eras Tour in new book: 'I'll never forget…'

Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour is undeniably the tour of the century and is soon ending. The singer will perform the last show of the record-breaking tour in Vancouver, Canada on December 8. On Black Friday, Swift released her Eras Tour Book along with the Anthology vinyl of her latest album, The Tortured Poets Department, to celebrate her successful tour. The final show of Taylor Swift's Eras Tour is on December 8 in Vancouver. (Chris Young/The Canadian Press via AP)(AP)

The fans camped outside Target to get hold of the book before it got swept off the shelves. When they got it, they discovered new details about the tour that they didn't know before, including how the tour got its name and its idea.

The concept behind the Eras Tour

The tour blueprint says that it should have revolved around the then-released album–Midnight. However, the pop star had other plans for her tour. She wrote in her book, “I'll never forget the call when I explained the concept for the Eras Tour to my team,” and told her team: “We're going to call it the Eras Tour and each album will have its own chapter, its own world."

The Lover songstress revealed that while re-recording her older albums she fell “back in love”. She re-released her songs with “Taylor’s version” after she lost control over her masters. It was this trip down memory lane which resulted in the concept of the Eras Tour which she wished to “fully commit to each era, musically, stylistically and aesthetically."

Swift added that the tour was also meant to be a celebration of her fans regardless of whether they had been here since Day 1 or just joined the fandom, as reported by The Mirror US.

Swift reveals her choreography concept

In the book, Taylor revealed a special choreography choice during her song Mastermind. She explained that during the performance, she subtly uses her hands to represent the theme of the song, which is about controlling and orchestrating situations. Fans got a behind-the-scenes look at how the choreography adds to the song's storytelling

She noted, “We recreate a chessboard and when I signal the dancers to move to different spots on the board, they actually create the exact sequence for a checkmate.”