Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce react to big engagement announcement; fans propose wild ideas

It looks like love is in the air for NFL stars! Josh Allen and Hailee Steinfeld recently announced their engagement, and fellow NFL player Travis Kelce and his superstar girlfriend, Taylor Swift, were quick to send their congratulations. The happy couple shared a romantic photo of their proposal surrounded by greenery and a pink flower arch, and fans couldn't help but speculate about what might be next for Travis and Taylor. Taylor Swift appears to honour Travis Kelce during New Orleans show (Photo by TIMOTHY A. CLARY / AFP)(AFP)

Taylor-Travis reacts to Josh Allen and Hailee Steinfeld’s engagement

After the couple announced their engagement on November 29, the Kansas City Chiefs tight end and the Grammy-winning singer showed their love and support by liking Josh and Hailee’s joint Instagram post. Kelce also added a warm "Congratulations!!!" to the couple's celebration.

Interestingly, Taylor Swift and Hailee Steinfeld have been friends for over a decade, with their bond dating back to the early 2010s, long before they started dating the NFL stars. Swift reportedly invited Steinfeld to join her famous "squad," and the Hawkeye star even appeared in the pop star’s Bad Blood music video.

Allen, the star quarterback for the Buffalo Bills, has been instrumental in leading the team to five playoff appearances and four consecutive division titles. Steinfeld, who started dating the NFL legend in 2023, gained recognition for her roles in the Pitch Perfect series and The Edge of Seventeen. She has also starred in films like Ender's Game, Begin Again, Bumblebee, and Hawkeye.

Fans, however, couldn’t resist suggesting that Travis could be "next" to tie the knot, sparking a flood of playful responses. “So how are you planning to propose to your gal?” a curious Swiftie inquired, warning, “You better have good ideas.” Rumours of the lovebirds' engagement have been circulating for a while now, with many speculating that they might have revealed the news to their families during Thanksgiving. “Trav, your move,” a third commented, and a fourth chimed in, “Dying to see you guys post such pictures.”

Inside Josh Allen and Hailee Steinfeld’s engagement

The couple, who recently started dating, made their relationship public in July 2023. This came right after the NFL star parted ways with his childhood sweetheart, Brittany Williams, whom he had dated for over a decade. Both Allen and Steinfeld posted a joint picture of their proposal, with Allen on one knee and Hailee leaning in to kiss him. They sealed their engagement date with an infinity sign and the date "11/22/24."

Earlier, Allen’s longtime girlfriend, Brittany Williams, faced backlash for allegedly posting an insulting comment aimed at the athlete hours after the engagement news broke. She, however, claimed her Instagram was hacked and that she had nothing to do with the controversial remark The response came after a social media troll made a jab at the influencer, saying, “Haven’t found the next pro athlete yet????” To which the response from her account came, “Luckily my boyfriend owns a team and doesn’t play for one. 🙏🏻 Don’t have to be with another brain-dead CTE athlete.”

This comment angered Buffalo Bills and NFL fans, forcing her to clarify, “My accounts have been hacked several times tonight,” Williams said on her social media, adding, “Trying to get it resolved. If anyone has any tips, please DM me.”