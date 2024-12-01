Joe Rogan reveals what he told Zelensky after he tried to ‘come’ on his podcast: ‘I was like…’

Joe Rogan, who has become increasingly involved in political commentary since playing a key role in Trump’s presidential win, recently shared that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky showed interest in appearing on The Joe Rogan Experience. Joe Rogan podcast(YouTube)

This comes on the heels of Rogan’s controversial comments during the November 22 episode, where he suggested that Zelensky was part of a group "on the brink of starting World War III" and expressed frustration with the leader. Rogan though did not reveal if he turned down the request, he did confess what was his instant reaction.

Zelensky ‘wanted to come on podcast,’ Joe Rogan reveals

As the war with Russia continues to intensify, renowned podcaster Joe Rogan, known for his massive influence on the youth, recently discussed the conflict with fellow guests Shane Gillis, Mark Normand, and Ari Shaffir. Rogan revealed that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky had expressed interest in coming on The Joe Rogan Experience to talk about the ongoing Russian invasion, leaving his guests intrigued and prompting further questions on the matter. "They tried to get Zelensky on," Rogan shared.

Rogan also touched on the possibility of a resolution to the war, stating, “I don’t think Putin is that stupid. I think he’ll realize what's going on and they’re probably working things out. Alex Jones added, “Trump is having secret meetings at Mar-a-Lago, and I hope that’s true.”

Joe Rogan, who made a notable shift from supporting Democrats to backing Trump during the 47th US presidential election, has remained a vocal advocate for many of the President elect’s views since. Recently, he took aim at President Joe Biden, criticising his changing stance on Ukraine’s use of ballistic missiles. Reacting to Zelensky’s comments about Putin, Rogan couldn’t hold back, saying, “Zelensky says Putin is terrified. F*** you, man. F*** you people. You’re about to start World War III.”

Echoing similar concerns in his latest podcast he said, "Zelensky tried to come on.” He continued: "They tried to get Zelensky on. I was like, what are you talking about?" Avoiding a direct answer, Rogan redirected the conversation to explain the process of booking guests for his podcast, leaving Zelensky's potential appearance unaddressed.

Zelensky proposes ceasefire for NATO security guarantees.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky recently suggested he could consider a ceasefire with Russia, even if certain territories remain under occupation, in exchange for NATO security guarantees for the rest of Ukraine. This statement follows Russia’s threat to deploy more of its newly developed medium-range ballistic missiles, which were used in last week's attack on Ukraine’s Dnipro region.

“If we want to stop the hot stage of war, we should take under NATO umbrella the territory of Ukraine that we have under our control. That’s what we need to do fast,” Zelenskiy said in the interview, according to a translation by Sky News. “And then Ukraine can get back the other part of its territory diplomatically.”

With the nearly three-year war nearing a turning moment next year, Russian forces maintain steady progress from the east, while US President-elect Donald Trump vows to bring the conflict to an end.