Who is Kash Patel, the ‘America First’ champion chosen by Trump to head FBI?

US president-elect Donald Trump has announced Kash Patel, a staunch loyalist, as the next Director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI). Patel, a figure known for his combative stance against the so-called "deep state," has been a vocal critic of the FBI and other government agencies that, in his view, undermine the president’s agenda. Kash Patel speaks at a campaign rally at the Findlay Toyota Arena.(AP)

Kash Patel's rise to prominence

Born on February 25, 1980, in Garden City, New York, to Gujarati Indian parents, Kash Patel graduated from the University of Richmond and later earned a Juris Doctor from Pace University School of Law.

The 44-year-old has had a varied career in law and government. He began as a federal public defender and later worked as a federal prosecutor. His trajectory took a notable turn when he became an aide to former House Intelligence Committee Chairman Devin Nunes. During this time, Patel gained national attention for his pivotal role in leading the investigation into the FBI's handling of its 2016 investigation into Russian interference in the presidential election and alleged ties between the Trump campaign and Moscow.

His involvement in the investigation fueled his reputation as a defender of Trump, especially as he sought to challenge the FBI’s actions. Patel's criticism of the agency reached new heights during Trump's first impeachment, when he was accused of secretly communicating with Ukraine to advance Trump's interests. Though Patel denied the allegations, his confrontational approach toward the intelligence community cemented his status as a staunch defender of Trump’s political agenda.

In his book Government Gangsters - which Trump has called a “blueprint to take back the White House” - Patel endorsed calls to fire government employees who undermine the president’s agenda.

“We must identify the people in government that are crippling our constitutional republic,” Patel told the Conservative Political Action Conference in July.

Firebrand critic of FBI

Patel has been an outspoken critic of the FBI and has called for stripping the agency of its intelligence-gathering role and purging its ranks of employees who refuse to support Trump's agenda.

His nomination is likely to face opposition from Senate Democrats and possibly some Republicans, who may be concerned about his loyalty to Trump and his views on the FBI.

In an 2023 interview, he argued that the FBI should be stripped of its intelligence-gathering role and that the FBI’s headquarters, the Hoover Building, should be shut down and turned into a “museum of the deep state.” His proposal to reorganize the FBI is part of his broader agenda to dismantle what he perceives as a corrupt government infrastructure.

One of Patel’s most controversial ideas is to move the FBI’s headquarters out of Washington, DC. This, he believes, would curb political influence over the agency’s leadership and restore its focus on law enforcement rather than political gamesmanship. He has also called for a drastic reduction in the FBI's general counsel’s office, which he claims has been overstepping its role and engaging in prosecutorial decision-making.

Controversies and Pushback

Patel's political and professional views have made him a lightning rod for criticism, especially among Democrats. His close association with Trump and his unwavering support for the former president’s agenda are likely to spark significant pushback during Senate confirmation hearings. Even some Republicans have voiced reservations about Patel’s appointment. In 2020, former CIA Director Gina Haspel reportedly threatened to resign when Trump considered appointing Patel as her deputy, a move that was eventually blocked.

Despite this, Patel has received significant support from key conservative figures, including Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, who praised him for his commitment to exposing corruption within the government. His book, Government Gangsters, further outlines his vision for reshaping the federal bureaucracy, advocating for the firing of government employees who undermine the president’s agenda and labeling them as part of a "deep state" conspiracy.