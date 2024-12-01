Donald Trump picks 'deep state' critic Kash Patel to head the FBI

Donald Trump has picked Kash Patel to serve as FBI director, appointing a staunch ally to overhaul the nation's leading law enforcement agency and root out what he perceives as “conspirators” within the government. This move is the latest bombshell Trump has thrown at the Washington establishment and a test for how far Senate Republicans will go in confirming his nominees. Kash Patel, former chief of staff to Acting Secretary of Defense Christopher Miller, speaks at a rally in Minden.(AP)

"I am proud to announce that Kashyap 'Kash' Patel will serve as the next Director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation," Trump announced on Truth Social on Saturday. "Kash is a brilliant lawyer, investigator, and 'America First' champion who has spent his career exposing corruption, defending justice, and protecting the American people."

Patel's appointment aligns with Trump's long-held belief that the US law enforcement and intelligence agencies require a drastic overhaul, and it reflects his desire for retribution against those he sees as his political adversaries. It also highlights Trump's determination to place loyalists in key positions, especially within the FBI and Justice Department, in an effort to ensure he is protected rather than scrutinized.

Trump praised Patel for his role in uncovering the so-called “Russia Hoax,” describing him as a staunch defender of truth, accountability, and the Constitution.

"Patel played a pivotal role in uncovering the Russia, Russia, Russia Hoax, standing as an advocate for truth, accountability, and the Constitution,” Trump wrote.

However, it's uncertain whether Patel will gain confirmation, even in a Republican-controlled Senate. Trump has floated the possibility of using recess appointments to push through his choices if necessary.

Kash Patel to replace Christopher Wray

Patel would succeed Christopher Wray, whom Trump appointed in 2017, though their relationship quickly soured. Wray's removal was expected after years of public criticism from Trump, especially following the FBI's investigation into Trump's handling of classified documents and two probes that ultimately led to his indictment.

If Patel's vision for the FBI were to be realized, it would result in a sweeping transformation of an agency tasked with enforcing federal laws and protecting the country from terrorism, espionage, and other national threats.

Patel has advocated for significantly reducing the FBI's footprint, a stark contrast to the stance of previous directors who sought expanded resources for the agency. He has even proposed shutting down the FBI's Washington headquarters and reopening it as a "museum of the deep state," referring to his derogatory term for the federal bureaucracy.

And though the Justice Department in 2021 halted the practice of secretly seizing reporters' phone records during leak investigation, Patel has said he intends to aggressively hunt down government officials who leak information to reporters and change the law to make it easier to sue journalists.

In an interview with Steve Bannon last year, Patel vowed to "find the conspirators" both within the government and the media. "We’re going to come after the people in the media who lied about American citizens who helped Joe Biden rig presidential elections,” Patel said, referring to the 2020 presidential election in which Biden, the Democratic challenger, defeated Trump. “We’re going to come after you, whether it’s criminally or civilly. We’ll figure that out. But yeah, we’re putting you all on notice.”

Patel, the child of Indian immigrants and a former public defender, worked as a prosecutor at the Justice Department before joining the Trump administration as a staffer for the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence.

Trump also announced on Saturday that he would nominate Sheriff Chad Chronister, the law enforcement leader of Hillsborough County, Florida, to head the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA). “As DEA Administrator, Chad will work with our great Attorney General, Pam Bondi, to secure the border, stop the flow of fentanyl and other illegal drugs across the southern border, and SAVE LIVES,” Trump said in a Truth Social post about the nomination.