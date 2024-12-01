Trump's FBI pick Kash Patel: Internet divided on another Indian-origin nomination – threat or strategic move?

As Trump eyes Kash Patel to take over from Christopher Wray, pending Senate approval, the decision is being hailed by some as a tactical play to "drain the swamp" and settle old scores. Patel, known for his no-nonsense approach and loyalties to the Trump administration, has a reputation for shaking things up, particularly when it comes to intelligence agencies. From calling out the FBI’s Russia probe to threatening a full housecleaning of the DOJ, Patel’s got a history of taking a fiery stance. Kash Patel speaks at a campaign rally at the Findlay Toyota Arena.(AP)

“I am proud to announce that Kashyap 'Kash' Patel will serve as the next Director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation. Kash is a brilliant lawyer, investigator, and 'America First' fighter who has spent his career exposing corruption, defending Justice, and protecting the American People,” Trump announced on Truth Social on November 30th.

Reactions to Kash Patel’s nomination as FBI director

Kash Patel’s nomination as FBI director has sparked a range of reactions, with both support and criticism flooding in from various corners. Equity fund manager Grant Cardone voiced his support on X (formerly Twitter), stating, “Kash brings what this country needs to clean up the deep state, and I trust he will look into how the FBI and other departments were weaponized against conservatives.” Matt Wallace also expressed his backing, humorously adding, “Kash Patel IS PLANNING TO THROW EVERYONE ON THE EPSTEIN CLIENT LIST IN PRISON.”

On the other hand, critics have raised concerns about Patel’s qualifications and political affiliations. MSNBC has described him as someone who “has echoed the president-elect’s grievances — and threats — against the intelligence community.” Some critics have argued that Patel, an immigrant from East Africa born to Indian immigrant parents in Canada, lacks the experience necessary for such a high-profile role. One critic pointed out, “Another MAGA election denier complicit in Trump’s January 6th insurrection and fake elector coup.

The nomination has even sparked reactions from groups like the Patriot Front, which reportedly issued a statement calling Patel a “bad choice” for FBI director.

Trump nominates Kash Patel as FBI director

Donald Trump has praised Kash Patel as a key player in exposing what he calls the "Russia, Russia, Russia Hoax," hailing him as a staunch defender of truth, accountability, and the Constitution. Patel, 44, is no stranger to high-level roles, having served as Chief of Staff to the Acting U.S. Secretary of Defense during the final weeks of the Trump administration.

“Kash did an incredible job during my first term,” Trump remarked, highlighting Patel’s significant contributions in various roles, including Chief of Staff at the Department of Defense, Deputy Director of National Intelligence, and Senior Director for Counterterrorism at the National Security Council. With a track record that includes overseeing over 60 jury trials, Patel's experience is undeniable.

“This FBI will end the growing crime epidemic in America, dismantle the migrant criminal gangs, and stop the evil scourge of human and drug trafficking across the Border. Kash will work under our great Attorney General, Pam Bondi, to bring back Fidelity, Bravery, and Integrity to the FBI,” Trump added.

In the waning days of his presidency, Donald Trump pushed to place Kash Patel in a key intelligence role, either as deputy director at the FBI or CIA. However, the move was met with strong resistance, notably from Attorney General William Barr, who criticised Patel for lacking the experience required for such position.

Patel is known for his controversial ideas on reforming the FBI. He has proposed reducing its size and even turning its Washington headquarters into a "museum of the deep state," a jab at the federal bureaucracy. His stance on leaks is equally bold: he has vowed to take aggressive action against government officials leaking information, even pushing for laws to make it easier to sue journalists.

A former staffer on the House Intelligence Committee, Patel played a central role in the investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election, including the creation of the “Nunes Memo,” which alleged FBI missteps in surveillance activities.