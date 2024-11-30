Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Nov 30, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

AP Dhillon smiles for paparazzi as he arrives in Mumbai ahead of his Brownprint India Tour. Watch

ByAnanya Das
Nov 30, 2024 09:10 AM IST

Brownprint India Tour: AP Dhillon's first show will take place in Mumbai on December 7. This will be his second tour in India after he performed in 2021.

Ahead of his Brownprint India Tour, Punjabi musician AP Dhillon reached Mumbai on Saturday morning. Several videos and pictures of the singer emerged on social media platforms. (Also Read | AP Dhillon announces three-city India tour: 'Incredibly excited to be returning to India')

AP Dhillon was spotted at the Mumbai airport.
AP Dhillon was spotted at the Mumbai airport.

AP Dhillon lands in India

In a video, shared on Instagram, the singer was seen exiting the Mumbai airport. The paparazzi stationed there greeted him and expressed their love for him. The singer flashed the peace sign and smiled at them. For the travel, AP Dhillon wore a T-shirt under a jacket, trousers and sneakers. He also carried a backpack with him.

About AP Dhillon's India concert

AP Dhillon is set to perform in Delhi, Mumbai and Chandigarh as part of his upcoming Brownprint India Tour. The first show will begin in Mumbai on December 7 followed by another performance in New Delhi on December 14, and the final stop in Chandigarh on December 21.

AP Dhillon will share the stage with his long-time collaborator, Shinda Kahlon. His Brownprint India Tour will be his second tour of the country after he performed in India in 2021.

AP Dhillon's second tour in India after 2021

Earlier this year, AP Dhillon took to his Instagram account to announce the news to his fans. In the caption, he wrote, "I've been waiting to go back to where it all started. To the fans who have made me who I am. To the place, I will always call home. INDIA LETS GO!"

"I'm incredibly excited to be returning to India for my tour. The love and support I've received from Indian fans has been overwhelming. I can't wait to reconnect with them and share the energy of The Brownprint live," as per a statement shared by his team.

AP Dhillon's songs

The Canada-based singer is known for hits such as Brown Munde and Excuses. Fans can expect a dynamic setlist that includes other iconic hits, such as Insane and With You, alongside new tracks from his EP, such as Bora Bora and Old Money.

Catch every big hit,...
See more
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, November 30, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On