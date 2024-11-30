AP Dhillon smiles for paparazzi as he arrives in Mumbai ahead of his Brownprint India Tour. Watch

Ahead of his Brownprint India Tour, Punjabi musician AP Dhillon reached Mumbai on Saturday morning. Several videos and pictures of the singer emerged on social media platforms. (Also Read | AP Dhillon announces three-city India tour: 'Incredibly excited to be returning to India') AP Dhillon was spotted at the Mumbai airport.

AP Dhillon lands in India

In a video, shared on Instagram, the singer was seen exiting the Mumbai airport. The paparazzi stationed there greeted him and expressed their love for him. The singer flashed the peace sign and smiled at them. For the travel, AP Dhillon wore a T-shirt under a jacket, trousers and sneakers. He also carried a backpack with him.

About AP Dhillon's India concert

AP Dhillon is set to perform in Delhi, Mumbai and Chandigarh as part of his upcoming Brownprint India Tour. The first show will begin in Mumbai on December 7 followed by another performance in New Delhi on December 14, and the final stop in Chandigarh on December 21.

AP Dhillon will share the stage with his long-time collaborator, Shinda Kahlon. His Brownprint India Tour will be his second tour of the country after he performed in India in 2021.

AP Dhillon's second tour in India after 2021

Earlier this year, AP Dhillon took to his Instagram account to announce the news to his fans. In the caption, he wrote, "I've been waiting to go back to where it all started. To the fans who have made me who I am. To the place, I will always call home. INDIA LETS GO!"

"I'm incredibly excited to be returning to India for my tour. The love and support I've received from Indian fans has been overwhelming. I can't wait to reconnect with them and share the energy of The Brownprint live," as per a statement shared by his team.

AP Dhillon's songs

The Canada-based singer is known for hits such as Brown Munde and Excuses. Fans can expect a dynamic setlist that includes other iconic hits, such as Insane and With You, alongside new tracks from his EP, such as Bora Bora and Old Money.