AP Dhillon announces three-city India tour: 'Incredibly excited to be returning to India'

Come December and singer-rapper AP Dhillon will be coming to India for a three-city tour as part of his The Brownprint tour. He says he is super excited to get the party started in the country. Also read: AP Dhillon talks about being ‘in survival mode’ after moving to Canada, receiving offers from Hindi film industry The tour will begin on December 7.

He made the announcement on Friday through a post on social media. It will be his second tour in the country, following his previous run in 2021.

Brownprint footprint in India

AP Dhillon is known for hits such as Brown Munde, Excuses, Insane, With You, alongside songs from his recently released EP, such as Bora Bora and Old Money.

The three-city tour is scheduled to kick off in Mumbai on December 7, which will be followed by his first performance in New Delhi on December 14. He will also perform in Chandigarh on December 21.

The singer-songwriter, rapper, and record producer will be joined on stage by his long-time collaborator Shinda Kahlon.

Talking about the tour, AP said, “I'm incredibly excited to be returning to India for my tour. The love and support I've received from Indian fans has been overwhelming. I can't wait to reconnect with them and share the energy of The Brownprint' live”.

Teasing the music lovers, Aman Kumar, Co-Founder, White Fox India, which is bringing the tour to the country, mentioned that the “attendees can look forward to a seamless and extraordinary music spectacle that will celebrate” his music journey.

The tickets will go live on September 29.

Music mania takes over India

The upcoming months will be high on music with several international artists lined up for electrifying performances. Grammy Award-winning singer Dua Lipa will be returning to India in November for a performance. She will be headlining the second edition of the Zomato Feeding India Concert (ZFIC) 2024. Singer Bryan Adams will also bring his world tour, So Happy It Hurts. The 64-year-old will begin his week-long trek with Shillong on December 10 and end it in Hyderabad on December 16.

Karan Aujla is bringing his highly anticipated It Was All A Dream World Tour to Indian shores later this year, while Diljit Dosanjh will be taking his Dil-Luminati tour to over 10 cities in India. Coldplay is also slated to perform early next year.