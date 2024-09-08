Tauba Tauba singer Karan Aujla reacts angrily to fan hurling shoe at him during London concert. Watch

Singer Karan Aujla, who is currently on tour in the UK, recently paused his show mid-way in London after a person threw his shoe at him. Several videos and pictures of the singer at the O2 arena in London surfaced on social media. (Also Read | Tauba Tauba singer Karan Aujla announces India dates for It Was All A Dream tour in December) The incident took place at Karan Aujla show in London.

Karan reacts to person hurling shoe at him

As he sang and danced, a shoe was seen being hurled from the audience. It hit the singer and landed near him. After pausing the show, Karan said, "Hold on! Who was that, I f*****g telling you to come up on the stage. Let’s do one-to-one right now. I know how to fight. Don't be throwing your shoes in shame. (Talking to a person) was it you? What are you trying to do? Come on, please. I don't want you to see anything wrong. Be respectful."

As per Times of India, he also said, "I am not singing that bad that you hit me with shoes. If any of you have a problem with me, then come directly on the stage and talk… because I am not saying anything wrong.” Another video showed the person who flung their shoe being escorted out of the venue by security.

Internet reacts to incident

Reacting to the video, a fan wrote, “Handled well without offending.” A tweet read, "Someone threw a shoe at Karan Aujla in the London O2 arena. They are lucky he did a whole show. He refused to perform at Rock in Rio, which is one of the world's biggest festivals for these people, and he gave back by throwing a shoe. So sad for you, my goat."

A person said, "I just want to clear you, everyone, the guy who threw the shoe at Karan Aujla just wants him to sign on that shoe so that he threw that shoe on him, so please don't promote fake news. And that's not a Way to get autograph of any artist you can't do like that #karanaujla." “I was there. It was not scripted. The guy who threw shoe was kicked out,” a tweet read.

Karan's India tour

Fans will see Karan next in his upcoming debut multi-city India tour. The Indian-Canadian singer will perform at It Was All A Dream. Karan Aujla The India tour in Chandigarh on December 7, Bengaluru show on December 13, New Delhi performance on December 15 and December 18 followed by a concert in Mumbai on December 21. According to a press release, the organisers have added a third show in New Delhi on December 19. He is also taking his It Was All A Dream tour to the UK and New Zealand, besides performances in Canada.

The singer is also known for tracks such as Softly and White Brown Black. The song from Bad Newz, Tauba Tauba featuring actor Vicky Kaushal and Karan, took over the internet with fans recreating the popular hook step, choreographed by Bosco Martis, via memes and reels.