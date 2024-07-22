Tauba Tauba singer Karan Aujla announces India dates for It Was All A Dream tour in December

Karan Aujla has become a viral sensation with his recent collaboration with Vicky Kaushal for the Bad Newz song Tauba Tauba, and he's following it up with a massive multi-city Indian headlining tour. Hot on the heels of making history at the JUNO Fan Choice Award, the critically acclaimed Punjabi music superstar will be bringing his highly anticipated It Was All A Dream World Tour to Indian shores later this year. Karan Aujla announces India dates for It Was All A Dream tour

The India leg of the world tour will mark the India born Canada-based artist’s maiden arena tour in the country. Billed as a culture shifting mission to take this modern Punjabi sound forward and make it a part of global music conversations, It Was All A Dream World Tour is already selling out tickets across global territories such as Canada (August 2024), United Kingdom (September 2024) and New Zealand (October 2024).

Sharing his excitement for the tour, an elated Karan Aujla states, “This tour marks a significant milestone in my career, highlighting my journey from a small village in Punjab to the global stage. India has a special place in my heart, and I can't wait to bring the It Was All A Dream tour home! I'm grateful to my fans for making this dream possible. We're gonna celebrate together and make some history!"

Karan Aujla's India tour dates

Presented and produced by Team Innovation and supported by Live Nation, the winter arena tour will kick off in the first week of December 2024 and travel across Chandigarh (December 7), Bengaluru (December 13), New Delhi (December 15) and Mumbai (December 21). Aujla will be joined by long-time collaborator and Toronto-based producer Ikky in all four cities.

The It Was All A Dream World Tour follows the release of his billboard-charting records Making Memories and Street Dreams. Aujila’s Indian fans can expect a dynamic and electrifying performance, filled with surefire crowd pleasers such as Admiring You, Tauba Tauba and Softly amongst others from his extensive catalogue, which are a signature blend of Punjabi folk and contemporary sounds.