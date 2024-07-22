Vicky Kaushal goes ‘wow’ at viral sari-clad content creator's moves on Tauba Tauba. Watch

Vicky Kaushal's moves on Karan Aujhla's Punjabi dance track Tauba Tauba from Bad Newz are unmatched. A lot of content creators across the globe have been trying to match them, but to no avail. However, when a sari-clad, slum-dwelling content creator managed to ace them, Vicky couldn't help but be in awe of her. (Also Read – Vicky Kaushal recalls he almost got beaten up by sand mafia during Gangs of Wasseypur shoot: We somehow saved our lives) Vicky Kaushal is in awe of this content creator's moves on Tauba Tauba

Vicky goes ‘wow’

On Saturday, a content creator, who goes by the name of Rupali Sing and by the Instagram handle of @sad_rupaa, took to her handle to share a Reel in which she's dancing to Tauba Tauba with impressive flexibility. She wears a yellow printed saree and performs in front of a kutcha house. Her kids also accompany her in the dance, reflecting her unmatched enthusiasm.

Her moves got Vicky's attention as the actor commented, “Wow!” on the post. Other Instagram users were equally impressed. One of them commented, “Damn (fire emoji) aunty got some nice moves (thumbs up and diamond emojis).” “vicky kaushal (wrong emoji) aunty (correct emoji),” wrote another.

“ATEEEE IT UPPP (fire emoji),” read a third comment, while another stated, “She nailed it (applause emojis).” “So good. So happy, so positive,” said a person. “She won the trend (fire emoji),” commented another. A user also pointed out, “Vicky kaushal commented on Kakima's post and she still ain't aware of it. (crying emoji).”

About Tauba Tuaba

Composed, written, and sung by Punjabi pop singer Karan Aujhla, Tauba Tauba is filmed on Vicky, Karan, and Triptii Dimri. It's choreographed by Bosco Martis. It plays as the end-credit song in Vicky and Triptii's latest romantic comedy Bad Newz, which released in cinemas this past Friday.

Directed by Anand Tiwari, best known for his 2018 directorial debut movie Love Per Square Foot, also starring Vicky, it collected ₹8.62 crore on its opening day and on day two, the film raked in ₹10.55 crore in net box office collection. Bad Newz" is produced by Amritpal Singh Bindra, and Apoorva Mehta and Karan Johar's Dharma Productions.

Bad Newz is described as a "rare comedy film inspired by true events" about heteropaternal superfecundation, a reproductive process in which twin children have the same mother, but different biological fathers.

The film also features Ammy Virk and Neha Dhupia in pivotal roles.