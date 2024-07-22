Vicky Kaushal recalls he almost got beaten up by sand mafia during Gangs of Wasseypur shoot: We somehow saved our lives

Vicky Kaushal is currently basking in the appreciation he is receiving for his recent release, Bad Newz. The actor recently shared a weird incident from his time as an Assistant Director on Anurag Kashyap's Gangs of Wasseypur. In an interview with Tanmay Bhat for his YouTube channel, Vicky recalled almost getting beaten up by a sand mafia and their 500 goons. (Also read: Vicky Kaushal pays surprise visit to late night show of Bad Newz in Mumbai) Vicky Kaushal recalled scary encounter with sand mafia as an AD for Gangs of Wasseypur.

Vicky Kaushal recalls scary incident with sand mafia

Vicky told, “The coal smuggling that was shown in the film was real. We shot it. One incident happened when we went to capture visuals of illegal sand mining. I was baffled because that was the first time I realised that this happens so openly that you wouldn’t feel that this is actual smuggling going on; you would feel that it is a properly run business because there weren’t just two trucks standing there, there were 500 trucks.”

He further said, “We were shooting them secretly and some people came. There were 500 people surrounding us. So, the camera attendant was an old man, some 50 plus. That guy called the unit saying that the camera wouldn’t come on time because we were caught up in a situation here. Hearing him talk over the phone, the person there thought that he was calling somebody influential. That man slapped the cameraman, snatched the camera from him, and threatened us that they would break the camera. Both of us were about to get beaten up. We somehow escaped and saved our lives.”

Vicky Kaushal's acting career

Vicky made his acting debut with Neeraj Ghaywan's Masaan. He later featured in movies like Raman Raghav 2.0, Raazi, Sanju, Uri: The Surgical Strike, Sardar Udham and Sam Bahadur.

About Bad Newz

Vicky was recently seen in Anand Tiwari's Bad Newz, co-starring Triptii Dimri, Amy Virk and Neha Dhupia. The romantic comedy backed by Karan Johar is based on the rare medical condition of heteropaternal superfecundation.

Vicky will be next seen in Laxman Utekar's epic drama, Chhaava.