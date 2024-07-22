Bad Newz actors Vicky Kaushal, Ammy Virk savour kabab-paratha in Lucknow

Actor Vicky Kaushal and Ammy Virk savoured Lucknow’s most celebrated delicacy galaouti kabab and paratha on their recent visit to the city. The duo visited Tundey Kababi joint in Aminabad where they hogged all the Mughlai stuff. Vicky Kaushal, Ammy Virk savouring kabab-paratha at Tundey Kababi in Lucknow(HT Photo)

“The actors ordered kabab-paratha and phir jee bhar kar khaya bina takulluf ke! Vicky ne prem se khaya aur puchha ki kya masala dalte ho aap joh aisa swad ata hai! We told him that it’s our family recipe. The spices used are not heavy to digest. Phir Ammy paaji ne bola ‘bhai, maza aa gaya!” shared Mohd Usman, owner of the joint.

They were also served Afghani chicken tikka, chicken masala and biryani. Not just did they relish the delicacies Kaushal got stuff packed also.

Chandan Bhalla, a member from the local team, says, “Vicky informed us that he must take kababs for his wife Katrina (Kaif, actor). Kababs ke saath aur bhi samaan pack karwa ke le gaye.”

Vicky also posted an Instagram story of his visit to the food joint where many fans were present to greet them. He wrote: “Dheer sara pyaar doston...shukriya! (sic).”

Earlier, during an interaction, Kaushal said, “I have not got a chance to shoot here but jitna bhi time milta hai Lucknow ko choo kar aur chakh kar chala jaat hoon. Last, when I came for Zara Hat Ke Zara Bach Ke (2023), I went to seek blessings at a temple with Sara (Ali Khan, actor) and then during Sam Bahadur’s promotional visit we went to the Cantonment area. This trip, it’s for kababs but I am yet to explore the city.”

Virk was on his first visit to Lucknow, “Pehli baar aaya hoon aur yahan ke khane ke baare mein bahut suna hai.”